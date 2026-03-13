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People in the News

Friday, March 13, 2026

People in the News

Friday, March 13, 2026

SPCA Pet of the Week – Bailey

The Girl Behind the Shy Smile

She’ll be the one in the back of the kennel. Not because she doesn’t want you, but because she wants to make sure you’re real.

Her name is Bailey, and she is, without question, one of the most beautiful souls at the Dallas Animal Care Center. Seven years old, 85 pounds of quiet grace, with a shiny black coat, a silver-kissed muzzle, a white chest that peeks out like a little heart, and brown eyes so warm and steady they’ll stop you mid-step. She has lived long enough to know that not everyone who comes along is worth trusting. So, she waits. She watches. And she hopes.

Bailey is what the staff call a “gentle soul.” She may not rush to greet you. She won’t bounce off the walls or demand your attention. What she will do—if you slow down, get quiet, and give her a moment—is take one careful step toward you. Then another. And when she finally rests her head in your hand, you will feel it all the way to your heart.

Bailey (SPCA of Texas)

That is what patience earns with a dog like Bailey. Not just affection, but trust. And there is no greater gift an animal can give.

As a Senior Sweetheart—pets age six and older—Bailey is done with the chaos of puppyhood. She doesn’t need a marathon runner or a house full of noise. Bailey needs someone who understands that the most beautiful things unfold slowly—a quiet home, a soft place to land, and a person who will sit beside her without asking Bailey to be anything other than exactly who she is.

Bailey has already spent too long waiting for that person. She arrived at the shelter hoping someone would look past the hesitation and see what’s really there: a loyal, loving, deeply tender girl who just needs someone to choose her.

Because she is a Senior Sweetheart, Bailey’s adoption is FREE! As if a heart like hers could ever be measured in dollars.

Come meet Bailey at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) any day of the week between Noon and 6 p.m. Bailey is spayed, microchipped and is up to date on vaccinations.

Take your time. Bailey will too. And that’s exactly how the best love stories start.

Find Bailey ond more adoptable pets at https://spca.org.

 

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