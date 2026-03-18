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People in the News

Thursday, March 19, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, March 19, 2026

A Gift That Goes ON&ON: Brownlees Invest In Texas Tech Real Estate Education

By Haleigh Erramouspe

(Newswise) — Thirty years after earning their degrees from Texas Tech University, John and Rachel Brownlee are investing in the students who will define the next generation of the commercial real estate industry.

Both alumni and loyal supporters, the couple has made a significant gift to the Center for Real Estate in the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business in support of ON&ON: The Campaign for Texas Tech University.

In honor of their generosity, the center will be renamed the John and Rachel Brownlee Center for Real Estate.

 

(Newswise)

“The Center for Real Estate has given Rachel and I the opportunity to contribute directly to three of our major passions: Texas Tech, the real estate industry that has done so much for us and helping to create the next generation of real estate business leaders,” John said.

Located within the Area of Finance in the Rawls College, the center was founded in 2016 and has focused on promoting excellence in commercial real estate education through academic programs, student involvement, research initiatives and strong partnerships with alumni and industry professionals over the past decade.

Since joining that effort in 2021, the Brownlees have proven to be among the center’s most dedicated advocates — and this gift is a testament to that commitment.

The Brownlees’ donation will serve as a driving force in fueling the center’s growth and advancing these goals, opening doors for the next generation of Texas Tech students. The gift will provide comprehensive support for the Brownlee Center for Real Estate by funding scholarships, internships, student travel to conferences and events, faculty and staff support, research and other program needs.

“John and Rachel’s decision to support the Center for Real Estate at this level allows us to elevate the impact of the center by launching more students in their careers, providing greater service to the real estate industry and garnering national attention,” said Margaret L. Williams, dean of the Rawls College. “Their commitment to working with us is even more exciting. Our students, faculty and staff look forward to benefiting from our partnership with John and Rachel, who are such terrific people, for years to come.”

Nearly 300 students are enrolled in the commercial real estate courses administered by the Brownlee Center for Real Estate, open to every student at Rawls College regardless of major. Students from select majors in the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources and the Edward E. Whitacre College of Engineering can also participate.

By completing four real estate courses (12 credit hours), students earn a Certificate in Commercial Real Estate. The certificate prepares graduates for careers in commercial real estate and related industries, equipping them with skills in brokerage, appraisal and property and asset management.

“Demand for a commercial real estate program at Texas Tech has never been stronger — both from students who want meaningful careers and from employers who want well-rounded graduates ready to immediately contribute to the industry,” said Jared Harrell, director of the Brownlee Center for Real Estate. “The Brownlee Center for Real Estate is designed to sit at that intersection, preparing students for the marketplace while giving industry partners a direct connection to Texas Tech’s talent, research and professional networks.”

John earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 1994, and Rachel earned a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising with a minor in marketing the same year. Through his more than 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, John has originated and structured more than $12 billion in transactions. He is a principal at Brownlee Waggoner Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm he co-founded in 2025 and holds the CRE® (Counselor of Real Estate) designation.

Prior to founding Brownlee Waggoner Holdings, John was a senior managing director at JLL (formerly HFF). He has held leadership roles in numerous industry organizations. He is a past chair of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) DFW District Council and has served on boards and councils for organizations including ULI’s National Small-Scale Development Product Council, The Counselors of Real Estate and Freddie Mac’s CME’s formation advisory council.

A champion for Texas Tech and the center, John has contributed not only financially but also through his time and dedication by mentoring the next generation of industry professionals and deepening ties between Texas Tech and the broader commercial real estate community. He is the chair of the Brownlee Center for Real Estate Advisory Council and serves on the Texas Tech Foundation Board and the Rawls College Dean’s Advisory Council. John and Rachel reside in Dallas, Texas, and have three daughters.

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