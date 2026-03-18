Excellence Close to Home

The powerful affirmations of the late Jesse Jackson continue to inspire us as we approach springtime in Dallas ISD — a season of renewal, UIL competitions, and most exciting of all, the final stretch to graduation. Jackson once said: “My mind is a pearl. I can do anything in the world. If my mind can conceive it, if my heart can believe it, then I know I can achieve it because I am somebody.”

Like pearls resting deep beneath the ocean’s surface, not easily gathered along the shore, but discovered through a deliberate dive into unknown depths, our students’ potential is just as valuable. Academic success is a dedicated journey, unlocked through diligence, courage, and a strong internal belief in oneself.

Across Dallas ISD, more than 22,000 employees work together each day to sustain one of the best urban districts in the nation. Our administrators, teachers, and support teams intentionally cultivate environments where students recognize that their minds and their education are invaluable. The mind is a precious gem capable of overcoming challenges, and our educators serve as guides, helping students discover new heights and new opportunities.

This year’s African American Read-In was an outstanding opportunity for students to discover stories of resilience, history, and joy by Black authors. The Office of School Improvement and Library Services did a spectacular job organizing the event to create an engaging and memorable experience.

This national initiative began in February 1990 and was founded by Jerrie Cobb Scott, with the support of the National Council of Teachers of English. She emphasized the importance of ensuring that every child can see themselves reflected in books. The tradition brings together schools, libraries, churches, authors, and organizations to celebrate Black History Month through reading. Former District 6 Trustee Carla Ranger championed this vision in 1999, establishing the read-in in Dallas ISD.

Literature has the power to illuminate young minds, and for decades, the African American Read-In has created a space where students are inspired to read, dream and soar toward futures shaped by stories that connect us all.

Dallas ISD More Choice Expo: Families are invited to attend the Dallas ISD More Choice Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Automobile building in Fair Park. This is an opportunity to explore the many choices available close to home, such as our Legacy Schools.

For families with young learners, District 6 also offers pre-K programs designed to lay the foundation for long-term academic success. Enrollment for prekindergarten begins April 1. Learn more by visiting dallasisd.org/early-learning.

Dallas ISD’s legacy of excellence continues to shine. We are proud to be a B-rated district, with 163 A- and B-rated campuses across the city. Our students are preparing for college, career, and beyond in environments that affirm their limitless potential, while being taught to value their unique skillset to better themselves and the world around them.