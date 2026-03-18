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People in the News

Thursday, March 19, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Festival of Joy Returns to Klyde Warren Park on April 18

DALLAS – A kaleidoscope of colors, flowers, music, dancing and more will transform Klyde Warren Park as the seventh-annual Festival of Joy returns Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Inspired by a global Indian tradition celebrated in cities around the world, the free family-friendly event kicks off with a vibrant parade and momentous chariot pull followed by a day of crafts, yoga, wellness activities, performances, face painting and more.

Presented by the popular East Dallas restaurant Kalachandji’s, the Festival of Joy will feature a free vegetarian feast at 5 p.m. and culminate with a soulful concert at 7 p.m. as the sun sets in the heart of the city.

“Festival of Joy is a celebration of traditions, but it’s really about bringing people together,” said Nityananda Das Adhikari of the Radha Kalachandji Temple. “Each year thousands of North Texans from many backgrounds gather to share music, culture, great food and a spirit of peace and unity. We’re especially excited to welcome the community during Dallas Arts Month.”

 

(Courtesy photo)

At 11 a.m., a welcome ceremony complete with dancing and music gets underway at Klyde Warren Park, followed by “The Great Chariot Pull” and parade at noon through the Dallas Arts District. After the procession returns at 1 p.m., guests can enjoy live stage entertainment, sample popular vegetarian street foods, shop a clothing bazaar with colorful attire and gifts, and explore holistic and healthy living exhibits. From Ayurveda and yoga to traditional crafts, 360-degree photo experiences, mehndi (henna), ask-a-monk sessions and more, attendees can immerse themselves in a range of rich cultural offerings.

The Festival of Joy, also celebrated as Ratha Yatra or Festival of Chariots around the world, has been observed annually for more than 3,000 years, making it the world’s longest-running street festival. It is held in cities across the U.S. and major cultural hubs worldwide, including New York City’s Fifth Avenue and London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Admission is free. Klyde Warren Park is located at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas. Paid parking is available in nearby lots. Ride sharing is recommended. For more information and the latest updates, go to festivalofjoydallas.org.

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