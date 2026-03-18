People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Louis Burrell, chief human resources officer at Dallas College, has been named the 2026 Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year by the Phenom...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
NBA Hall of Fame nominee and Basketball Legend Terry Cummings has officially become an honorary member of the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County,...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The City of Mesquite has promoted Raymond Rivas III to Deputy City Manager. Rivas, who started the new position on March 1, is an Assistant...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, March 19, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, March 19, 2026

NDG Bookshelf: Business Books on Diversity by Various Authors

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

You do it with your stocks.

Your entire investment portfolio, in fact, is diversified. As an investor and a businessperson, you know how important that is for your bottom line; you also know what a benefit diversity is in your customer base and your workforce, and how homogeneity isn’t necessarily a good thing in the long run. So now read more, and get ready to grow….

Start out by understanding how the banking and finance industries have worked against African Americans and other minorities by reading “The Racial Wealth Gap: A Brief History” by Mehrsa Baradaran (WW Norton, $24.00).

 

(Terri Schlichenmeyer)

Did you know that, on average, a white household in America has around six times more wealth than a Black household has? This obviously affects African Americans, but it also affects businesses at large and the future of society in general. Baradaran shows how this inequality in everything financial has been in place for decades, how it has roots in Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement, and what can be done to fix these nefarious issues of poverty brought by financial disparity.

Along the same lines, reading “The Real Ones: How to Disrupt the Hidden Ways Racism Makes Us Less Authentic” by Maya Rupert (Dutton, $30.00), can help you learn to recognize the need for people of color to be true to themselves. A lack of authenticity, or a perceived need to change to fit in, can lead to problems, and Rupert explains why and how this is detrimental at work and in simple everyday getting-by.

Readers’ eyes will be opened wide here, because she also shares personal stories of learning to be inauthentic, how it affects everyday life, she offers behind-the-scenes peeks at politics, and she gives plenty of advice for open-minded business people.

And finally, just when you think you know a lot about a tool you use every day, along comes a book like “The Inattention Economy: How Women of Color Built the Internet” by Lisa Nakamura (University of Minnesota Press, $24.95).

Chances are, you’ve been online for at least a couple decades – so long, that you barely think about it when you successfully log in. Read this book, though, and you’ll learn a few surprising stories about the women behind your computer’s parts, the queer woman who launched an influential social media page, as well as women who worked in Silicon Valley, those who toiled behind-the-scenes in tech fields, and the women who otherwise contributed to the equipment you couldn’t do your job without. The story is a little on the technical side, so beware, but it’s also pretty astonishing.

If these books about diversity, racial gaps, and inequality in the workplace aren’t enough for you, then head to your favorite bookstore or library and ask for help. The staff there know how to figure out what you want, and they can put books directly in your hands. As for these three books, above, they’re interesting for work or for fun, and they make great all-staff reads. So go ahead, stock up.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025