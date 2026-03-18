Nine Students Deliver Outstanding Performances at Omega Talent Showcase at Texas Wesleyan University

Nine talented high school contestants captivated the audience on Saturday, March 14, during a dynamic arts showcase held at the Ann Waggoner Annex on the campus of Texas Wesleyan University.

The program was spearheaded under the leadership of Bro. Wayne Pollard, whose coordination and vision produced an outstanding and well‑organized event that highlighted emerging youth talent from across North Texas.

Performances spanned multiple artistic disciplines, with each contestant demonstrating exceptional creativity, preparation, and stage presence. Judges praised the overall strength of this year’s performers, applauding the dedication shown by all nine participants.

Top Winners Announced

• 1st Place — Vir Gandhi, Alpha Iota Iota, North Dallas

• 2nd Place — Vivianna Gantt, Theta Alpha, South Dallas

• 3rd Place — Xander Dade, Epsilon Alpha, Fort Worth

The first‑ and second‑place winners will advance to a district‑wide competition in San Antonio, Texas, April 2–5. The winner of that event will move on to represent the district at the organization’s International Conclave in Cincinnati, Ohio, this July.

All placing contestants received cash awards and trophies, recognizing their excellence and commitment to the arts.

Organizers emphasized the importance of programs that uplift youth achievement, promote cultural expression, and strengthen community engagement.