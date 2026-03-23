SPCA Pet of the Week – Pecan

Pecan is here. Your heart is toast.

Let’s talk about Pecan.

He’s scruffy. He’s sweet. He has a name that makes you want to immediately bake something and wrap him in a dish towel. He is 39 pounds of absolute, unfiltered good boy energy, and he is waiting for you right now at the Dallas Animal Care Center, tail already wagging in your general direction.

Pecan is two years old, which means he has had just enough time to figure out who he is—and who he is, is delightful. Pecan wakes up happy. He goes to bed happy. Everything in between? Also happy. This is simply a dog who has decided that life is good and you are the reason why. Pecan hasn’t even met you yet and he’s already devoted. That’s just Pecan. That’s just how he’s built.

He’s a walker. He’s a cuddler. He’s a loyal, by-your-side, whatever-you’re-doing-I’m-in kind of companion. Heading out for a stroll? Pecan’s laced up. Settling in for a quiet evening? Pecan has already found the coziest spot and is saving you a place. He does not have an off switch so much as a very flexible dial that goes from enthusiastic to sweetly snoozing, depending on what the moment calls for.

And that scruffy little face. Those eyes. That goofy, endearing, I-am-just-so-glad-to-be-here energy he carries everywhere he goes. Pecan doesn’t try to charm you. He just is charming, effortlessly and completely, in the way that only the scruffiest, most genuine dogs can pull off.

He’s looking for a loving family who will love him as hard as he’s going to love them—which, fair warning, is a lot. Pecan will greet you at the door every single day like you’ve been gone for years. He will mean it every single time.

Come meet Pecan at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) any day of the week between Noon and 6 p.m. Pecan is neutered, microchipped and is up to date on vaccinations.

Honestly? He’s priceless. Come get your good boy today.