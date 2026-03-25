Dallas CASA’s Cherish the Children Luncheon Returns April 17

Dallas CASA will celebrate the annual Cherish the Children luncheon on Friday, April 17 at the Arts District Mansion. The luncheon, hosted by Dallas CASA Children’s Council, raises funds to benefit the children served by Dallas CASA’s volunteer child advocates.

Dallas CASA will honor Laura Losinger and Sarah Losinger with the Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award, which recognizes individuals or organizations for outstanding contributions to the care of child victims of abuse or neglect. The award was inspired by its namesake, Mrs. Hunt, for her unwavering dedication to the most vulnerable in Dallas.

Through a lifetime of volunteerism and philanthropy, Sarah Losinger has created a tradition for her family, including her daughter-in-law, Laura. Sarah Losinger is a long-time supporter of Dallas CASA, a board member of numerous nonprofits and her family’s foundation, a tireless community volunteer and a generous philanthropist. Laura Losinger is a long-time member of Dallas CASA’s board of directors and a sworn child advocate. She has worked on three cases involving four children in recent years. Laura began her career with Children’s Health in administrative roles at the Rees-Jones Center for Foster Care Excellence and today serves as Senior Director of Clinical Programs. Together, Sarah and Laura have created a family tradition of care for and attention to the community’s most vulnerable children.

 

Laura and Sarah Losinger (Courtesy photo)

Dallas CASA is proud to welcome Lubbock-based speaker Aliscia Brorman, a national keynote speaker, international best-selling author and founder of the Full Circle Movement. A former foster youth turned systems-level changemaker, Aliscia transforms lived experience into powerful leadership insights that resonate across corporate, civic and community spaces. She has shared her message on stages, including the Social Innovation Summit and multiple CASA organizations across Texas. Her work blends trauma-informed practice, emotional intelligence and storytelling that validates lived experience, uplifts audiences and empowers communities toward meaningful change.

The mother-daughter duo, Barbara Cervin and Margaret Cervin, will chair the luncheon. Both members of Kappa Alpha Theta, whose national philanthropy is CASA, Barbara and Margaret have been longtime supporters of Dallas CASA. Together, they have helped ensure that the bond between the Kappa Alpha Theta Dallas Alumnae Chapter and Dallas CASA remains strong and meaningful. Both women have served on Dallas CASA’s board as the Kappa Alpha Theta representative. Margaret is a member of Dallas CASA’s Children’s Council and has been on the Cherish the Children host committee since 2022. Barbara has also Dallas CASA will celebrate the annual Cherish the Children luncheon on Friday, April 17 at the Arts District Mansion. The luncheon, hosted by Dallas CASA Children’s Council, raises funds to benefit the children served by Dallas CASA’s volunteer child advocates.

Dallas CASA will honor Laura Losinger and Sarah Losinger with the Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award, which recognizes individuals or organizations for outstanding contributions to the care of child victims of abuse or neglect. The award was inspired by its namesake, Mrs. Hunt, for her unwavering dedication to the most vulnerable in Dallas.

 

Barbara and Margaret Cervin (Courtesy photo)

Through a lifetime of volunteerism and philanthropy, Sarah Losinger has created a tradition for her family, including her daughter-in-law, Laura. Sarah Losinger is a long-time supporter of Dallas CASA, a board member of numerous nonprofits and her family’s foundation, a tireless community volunteer and a generous philanthropist. Laura Losinger is a long-time member of Dallas CASA’s board of directors and a sworn child advocate. She has worked on three cases involving four children in recent years. Laura began her career with Children’s Health in administrative roles at the Rees-Jones Center for Foster Care Excellence and today serves as Senior Director of Clinical Programs. Together, Sarah and Laura have created a family tradition of care for and attention to the community’s most vulnerable children.

Dallas CASA is proud to welcome Lubbock-based speaker Aliscia Brorman, a national keynote speaker, international best-selling author and founder of the Full Circle Movement. A former foster youth turned systems-level changemaker, Aliscia transforms lived experience into powerful leadership insights that resonate across corporate, civic and community spaces. She has shared her message on stages, including the Social Innovation Summit and multiple CASA organizations across Texas. Her work blends trauma-informed practice, emotional intelligence and storytelling that validates lived experience, uplifts audiences and empowers communities toward meaningful change.

The mother-daughter duo, Barbara Cervin and Margaret Cervin, will chair the luncheon. Both members of Kappa Alpha Theta, whose national philanthropy is CASA, Barbara and Margaret have been longtime supporters of Dallas CASA. Together, they have helped ensure that the bond between the Kappa Alpha Theta Dallas Alumnae Chapter and Dallas CASA remains strong and meaningful. Both women have served on Dallas CASA’s board as the Kappa Alpha Theta representative. Margaret is a member of Dallas CASA’s Children’s Council and has been on the Cherish the Children host committee since 2022. Barbara has also

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