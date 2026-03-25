By Dr. James L. Snyder

Bouncing back from weeks of being sick is not as easy as it used to be when I was younger. I guess that’s the cost of getting old.

Over the last six weeks, I’ve had this bug thingamajig going around. I had it for two weeks, and then it gradually went away.

Then, it came back to me for another two weeks, just as painful as before. A couple of weeks later, it gradually went away.

Then, for the third time, this bug thingamajig hit me again.

What is it about me that is so attractive to them? If I knew what that was, I would get rid of it today.

The only bug I like is The Love Bug, and in August of this year, I will celebrate 55 years of that bug. I sure don’t want that to go away.

During this bug time, I spent a lot of time napping. I was so exhausted when I got up in the morning that I had to take a nap right after breakfast. There is just no way to hide this from The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.

“What,” she asked me one afternoon, “are you taking another nap?”

I could have lied to her at that time, but I was actually taking a nap. Why I was taking a nap is a difficult question for which I have no answer for. I need to take this nap. I can take some medication for the bug thingamajig, but I really need to take a nap. That seems to be my best medication.

Getting over this has been a rather difficult thing for me. I don’t know why I want to take a nap every couple of hours.

Right after lunch the other day, I was going to work on taproject I had started a couple of days ago. But as I sat in my easy chair drinking some hot coffee, I said to myself, “Just one more nap and I’ll be ready to go.”

Have you ever had a time when you believed exactly what you said? Good luck on that one.

This week The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I had to go to the doctor’s for a checkup on this bug thingamajig.

After meeting with the doctor and getting new prescriptions for my medication, we headed back home. As we got in the door, I said to The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, “I got some work I want to do but I think I need to take a nap before I get back to my office.”

I need to sit down with my body and have a very serious conversation about all this napping that I’ve been doing. Is there something else I can do instead of taking a nap?

After a long chat with my body, I got no response. My body was napping at the time. The word nap means, Not Always Present. That’s what it seems like to me.

Whatever has come of this bug thingamajig, I have reached perfection in napping. Never in my life have I been able to nap quite as perfectly as I have lately.

All I have to do is sit back in my easy chair, close my eyes for a moment, and instantly I am in Lala land. I was convinced that everything in life was as easy as taking a nap. I can’t imagine all the stuff I could accomplish if things were that easy.

Right after getting awake from my nap, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came and said, “So, how was your nap? Are you now ready to do something?”

I looked at her through dazed eyes and said, “Just one more nap.”

That has been my motto for the last several months. Why can’t I have some bug thingamajig that gives me energy instead of a nap?

I reached the last stage of this bug thingamajig, and I’m hoping to get as far away from it as possible. I’m hoping my day isn’t filled with naps. After all, what can you accomplish while taking a nap?

The strange thing is that after napping all day, I can go to bed at night and sleep through the night without waking up. How in the world does that happen?

When I watched television the other day, I saw a commercial on sleep deprivation, and they were trying to sell some medicine to help you sleep at night. The only medicine I had to help me sleep at night was taking naps all through the day. I wish I could patent my napping and sell it on TV. I could make a lot of money on that.

I’m looking forward to the time when I slowly get out of this napping stage and get back to my normal life. Of course, I don’t know what normal is with me. But I want the chance to find out really what it is.

I thought of some scripture in this area.

“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).

I’m going to focus on God’s rest each day and allow Him to get the glory.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.