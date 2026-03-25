‘No Kings’ Protests Slated Across North Texas, U.S. for Saturday.

Thousands of North Texans are expected to rally Saturday at Dallas City Hall and across the area as part of the third nationwide “No Kings” protests. This is a coordinated day of demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, the ongoing war with Iran and what organizers call growing authoritarianism in his second term.

The Dallas City Hall protest is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. (at 1500 Marilla St.), and is one of more than 25 planned across North Texas on March 28. A companion rally is set for Fort Worth’s General Worth Square from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Similar gatherings will unfold in numerous other North Texas cities, part of an anticipated wave of more than 2,000 protests in all 50 states.

Organizers with the No Kings Coalition describe the day as a peaceful assertion that “America has No Kings.” The protests build on two previous nationwide mobilizations in 2025 that drew millions, including an October event that brought an estimated 10,000 people to the Dallas-Fort Worth area despite heavy rain. Saturday’s actions come amid heightened tensions over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, including reported shootings by agents, and the administration’s use of military resources for domestic enforcement and the conflict in Iran.

“In America, we have No Kings,” the coalition states on its website. “Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people – not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies.

“On March 28th, we show up together, and we say, loud and clear: No Kings.”

Local organizers, including partnerships with labor groups like the American Federation of Teachers and progressive organizations, say the rallies will highlight opposition to mass deportations, attacks on civil rights and economic pressures they attribute to Trump’s agenda.

Dallas police have not released detailed crowd estimates or security plans but have handled previous “No Kings” events without major incidents. In October, officers reported crowds of about 3,000 in downtown Dallas and larger turnouts in suburban Collin County cities such as Frisco and Plano. Organizers hope Saturday’s event will draw even more, citing growing frustration over federal policies.

The movement traces its roots to June 2025, when millions turned out on what some called a “day of defiance” against Trump’s early second-term actions. A second wave in October drew an estimated 7 million participants nationwide, according to organizers. Saturday is being billed as potentially the largest single day of protest in U.S. history, with turnout projections exceeding previous records.

As of Wednesday, forecasters predicted mild weather for Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s and little chance of rain. Organizers say turnout could surpass previous local records if participation mirrors national momentum.

The protests come as Trump’s approval ratings have dipped over inflation tied to the Iran war and continued immigration enforcement controversies.

Coalition leaders say the message is simple: power belongs to the people, not to any single leader.

“Throughout 2025, in the face of unprecedented attacks, millions of us joined together in our communities and held the largest single day of morally grounded, nonviolent direct actions by any movement in US history. Each time we show up, we disrupt President Trump’s attempts to rule through repression and remind the country, and the world, that people power is our path to a truly free America.”