The Storehouse Food Pantry Offers Fresh Food and Fast Appointments for North Texas Families

PLANO – During National Nutrition Month, The Storehouse is reminding North Texas families that healthy groceries — including fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy, eggs, bread, and pantry staples — are available through its Seven Loaves Food Pantry. At a time when grocery prices remain high across the nation and food insecurity continues to affect millions of households, The Storehouse wants the community to know that help is available.

“Many people think of food pantries as offering only canned goods and dry food, but The Storehouse – a proud member of the North Texas Food Bank’s feeding network – provides a balanced selection of nutritious, sustainable and enjoyable food choices that play an important role in health,” said Candace Winslow, CEO, The Storehouse Community Center.

The pantry operates by appointment, allowing neighbors to receive food quickly and with dignity. Most visits take about 15 minutes or less when arriving at the scheduled time. Appointments reduce wait times and help ensure each household receives a consistent and substantial amount of food. Arrival times are staggered throughout each pantry session, allowing neighbors to move through the process quickly instead of waiting in long lines, and food is guaranteed as long as the neighbor arrives before closing time.

Appointments also make it easier for working families, seniors, and neighbors with disabilities to receive help. If someone cannot come for their appointment, a trusted friend or family member may pick up food on their behalf using their appointment ticket.

In addition to serving neighbors efficiently, the pantry provides the foods families say matter most. In a survey of Storehouse pantry neighbors, the most requested items included fresh foods, protein, dairy, and staple ingredients. While availability may vary at each distribution, the goal is to provide a consistent mix of essentials, including fresh produce, canned meats and vegetables, rice, beans, pasta, frozen meat, and dairy. These items are prioritized to ensure households receive nutritious options that are often among the most expensive to purchase at the grocery store. Although the pantry operates under a traditional distribution model rather than a shopping-style market, selections are intentional and guided by neighbor feedback to deliver the greatest possible impact for each household.

Each visit provides an average of 80–95 pounds of food, which can equal more than $100 worth of groceries at retail prices, helping families stretch their budgets during a time when the cost of living continues to rise. The goal is to offer a generous, well-rounded supply of food that helps supplement the ingredients families need to prepare healthy meals at home while stretching their grocery budgets.

“We know that grocery prices and the cost of living continue to impact many families in our community,” said Winslow. “National Nutrition Month is a reminder that everyone deserves access to healthy food. We want the community to know that we are here to help and that the pantry provides much more than most people expect.”

The Storehouse food pantry serves neighbors across Dallas, Denton, and Collin counties with no zip code restrictions. Appointments may be scheduled online at www.thestorehousecc.org/seven-loaves, and households may visit once per week. Upon arrival, neighbors check in using a QR code, park, and proceed to the greeting tent, where volunteers assist with loading groceries directly into their cars.

“During these challenging times, many families coming to us find themselves needing food assistance for the first time in their lives,” continued Winslow. “I’ll never forget a conversation I had with a man who expressed how difficult it was for him to be at the pantry asking for help. When I told him, ‘We are just helping you today, and you will help someone else tomorrow,’ I saw his spirits lift and his whole demeanor change. Together we strive to create a community where neighbors can thrive and support each other. Let us help you today.”