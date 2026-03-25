Uline, a Forbes Top Employer, Launches Hiring Event to Add to Workforce

Nationally-recognized employer seeks to fill warehouse and customer service positions in Irving

IRVING – Uline, North America’s leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, will host a hiring event at its air-conditioned, 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse in Irving on March 26, 2026, in response to continued market growth.

With 45 years of experience, Uline credits much of its growth to providing employees with job stability, competitive pay and opportunities for long-term career development. The company offers competitive compensation and industry-leading benefits, including comprehensive health coverage and 401(k) with a 6% company match from day one. Employees also have access to a Tuition Assistance Program for continuing education, along with high-quality on-site amenities like a fitness center and café designed to support health and wellness.

Uline was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year among the Forbes List of America’s Best Large Employers.

“We’re not just hiring people to do a job. We want them to build something at Uline,” said Jim Henegar, Branch Manager. “We work hard to create a place that feels good to come to every day, whether that’s a comfortable workspace, training that sets you up to succeed or benefits that actually make a difference for families. We care about our team as people first. When they feel supported, everything else falls into place and that’s what truly drives our success.”

The hiring event will be looking to fill day shift Warehouse Associate roles. This event is invite only, pre-registration is required to attend. Translation assistance will not be available.

The Warehouse Associate Hiring Event will be held onThursday, March 26 by appointment at Uline T6 (2600 Rental Car Drive, DFW Airport, TX 75261). Positions being filled are Warehouse Associate, with shifts running 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pay starts at $26 per hour and up.