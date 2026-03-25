Uline, a Forbes Top Employer, Launches Hiring Event to Add to Workforce

Nationally-recognized employer seeks to fill warehouse and customer service positions in Irving

IRVING – Uline, North America’s leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, will host a hiring event at its air-conditioned, 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse in Irving on March 26, 2026, in response to continued market growth.

With 45 years of experience, Uline credits much of its growth to providing employees with job stability, competitive pay and opportunities for long-term career development. The company offers competitive compensation and industry-leading benefits, including comprehensive health coverage and 401(k) with a 6% company match from day one. Employees also have access to a Tuition Assistance Program for continuing education, along with high-quality on-site amenities like a fitness center and café designed to support health and wellness.

Uline was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year among the Forbes List of America’s Best Large Employers.

 

(Courtesy photo)

“We’re not just hiring people to do a job. We want them to build something at Uline,” said Jim Henegar, Branch Manager. “We work hard to create a place that feels good to come to every day, whether that’s a comfortable workspace, training that sets you up to succeed or benefits that actually make a difference for families. We care about our team as people first. When they feel supported, everything else falls into place and that’s what truly drives our success.”

The hiring event will be looking to fill day shift Warehouse Associate roles. This event is invite only, pre-registration is required to attend. Translation assistance will not be available.

The Warehouse Associate Hiring Event will be held onThursday, March 26 by appointment at Uline T6 (2600 Rental Car Drive, DFW Airport, TX 75261). Positions being filled are Warehouse Associate, with shifts running 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pay starts at $26 per hour and up.

1 COMMENT

  1. This is a Racist company driven by its owners. Staunch Trump supporters who invade employees lives by monitoring their social media accounts and their religious beliefs. All money is Not good money especially when it takes your dignity and respect away. Working for this company is akin to going against your own self interest. And akin to Ownership/ Slavery. The husband and wife are religious fanatics who believe that they should control the working class because of their wealth. They are both sick with hatred of others. Them and their cult members

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.