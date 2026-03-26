Texas Lawmakers Blast Congressional Hearing Targeting Landmark Education Ruling Plyler v. Doe

EULESS, TEXAS — Today, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chairman State Representative Ramon Romero, Jr. and Texas House Democratic Caucus Chairman State Representative Gene Wu sent a letter to U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, opposing a congressional hearing aimed at revisiting Plyler v. Doe, the landmark Supreme Court decision guaranteeing children access to public education regardless of immigration status.

The hearing, scheduled for March 18 by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, seeks to challenge the 1982 ruling that originated in Texas.

Plyler v. Doe affirmed a basic principle: children should not be denied access to public education because of their immigration status,” said Chairman Romero. “Reopening this settled Supreme Court decision does nothing to strengthen our schools.”

 

(DWG Studio)

“Children belong in classrooms. That’s what the Supreme Court ruled nearly 50 years ago, and nothing has changed since then,” said Texas House Democratic Leader Rep. Gene Wu.

“Overturning Plyler would amount to telling millions of children across America that they don’t deserve to go to school. It’s cruel, and it accomplishes nothing for the millions of Texans who need affordable healthcare, quality neighborhood schools, and a job that pays their rent.”

In the letter, Romero and Wu warn that even holding a hearing questioning whether children should be allowed in public schools sends a damaging signal to students, educators, and families.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.