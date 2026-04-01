Dallas College Joins Citywide Celebration of Creativity During Arts Month

The Dallas College School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design is joining the city of Dallas in celebrating the power of creativity during Dallas Arts Month this April.

The college will activate 12 campus-based galleries, 10 performance venues as well as at a range of community spaces to showcase the incredible talent of Dallas College students and faculty.

“Dallas Arts Month celebrates the creativity of our students and our region,” said Ahava SIlkey-Jones, vice provost of the School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design.

“Throughout April we showcase student talent, create real world experiences, and connect students to audiences and opportunities that prepare them for thriving careers in the creative workforce.”

Throughout April, the Omni Dallas Hotel’s first floor lobby will showcase works by Dallas College alumni and current students. In addition, animation students will create projections displayed on the exterior of the hotel, becoming part of the downtown skyline while providing students with a professional, real-world experience. An opening reception will be held Thursday, April 2, 6-8 p.m.

On April 9-10, Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus will host a Literature and Arts Festival featuring workshops, live demonstrations, art exhibits and interactive classes open to all students and community.

During the weekend of April 10-12, Dallas College will join the Downtown Dallas Arts and Music Festival featuring local musicians and artists. A Dallas College booth will showcase and sell student artwork.

Dallas College’s third annual Design Week, the college’s signature event during Dallas Arts Month, will take place April 20-23. The week will highlight digital design, XR, VR, UXUI, fashion marketing, architecture and interior design programs. It culminates with a Future of Fashion Runway Show at Astoria Event Venue, April 23, 7 p.m. The one-of-a-kind experience spotlights outstanding student fashion designs. Tickets for the runway fashion show are available for purchase here.

Throughout the month, faculty and staff from the School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design will participate in exhibits and events on our campuses and at partner sites: SPACE at Adolphus Tower, Hilton Anatole, Omni Dallas Hotel and Plaza of the Americas.

The community is also invited to attend campus tours highlighting the college’s professional art collection, as well as free dance, music, theater and visual arts performances.