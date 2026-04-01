Film Review: ‘They Will Kill You’ Won’t Survive the Critics

By Dwight Brown

NNPA Film Critic

(**) Two young sisters are stalked by their violent, abusive dad and they panic, asking “What if he finds us?!” If only they knew that he was the lesser threat.

Credit to writer/director Kirill Sokolov and co-writer Alex Litvak for creating an opening scene that’s as tense and provocative as those in the best horror films. They establish two vulnerable protagonists audiences will empathize with. Then they stick them in a nightmare that never gets better. You’re scared for them from the jump. It’s what happens after the shocking setup that mars a smart creative strategy. Horror fans with low expectations may stay enthralled as mindless violence piles on. Others may feel shafted, if they even stick around.

Rain pours down at night like it’s coming from an unceasing special effects machine. Two girls run like their lives depend on it. They retreat into a convenience store for refuge and sustenance. The older one hides the little one. They’ve been followed. Out of the darkness, a man the size of a football linebacker storms in. The kids run out of the store back into the downpour. One escapes. The other is caught. They’re separated physically, not emotionally. A bond remains.

Years later, the older one, Asia (Zazie Beetz, Atlanta), has never gotten over their separation. She tracks her little sister Maria (Myha’la) to a weird Art Deco building, The Virgil, built in New York City in 1923. Her intention is to find sis and run away. Turns out the prime obstacle is the hotel/co-op’s guests, who have demonic plans for the women who enter. Posing as a maid, Asia gains entry. But in seconds her life is in danger. As she showers in her new room, a blunt message appears on her fogged-up bathroom mirror: “They will kill you.”

Within minutes, Beetz convinces viewers that Asia’s love for her sister is stronger than any obstacle thrown in their paths. Knives, axes, punches, kicks. However, she can’t convince viewers that, after she’s been stabbed in the back with an ice pick and slashed by a sharp blade that separates her fingers and gouges her hand, these injuries don’t faze her. Humans bleed to death unless the bloodletting is stopped. They feel trauma and pain and deal with their injuries or die. None of that bothers her, yet she isn’t superhuman or a superhero with untold strength. Yes, she learned to fight in prison, but that doesn’t make anyone invincible. Credibility is a thorn that never goes away, even for a fright film that’s obviously more bent on silly gore than plausible plot pieces.

If viewers can suspend disbelief, they may find some of the outrageous, ultra-violent action scenes grotesquely fascinating. They’ll also be anchored by the bond between Asia and Maria, victims who need and merit some kind of victory. Asia fights gallantly against all odds. Decapitating, dismembering and killing antagonists. But that becomes a tiresome mission, for the audience too, especially since those bastards just won’t die. Wanting to see how her quest will end is just enough of a connection to keep some theatergoers in their seats or those streaming at home tuned in for the duration.

As the mayhem builds to an ending and the real Svengali is exposed, it’s a major disappointment. A misjudgment. This is when all the creativity and ingenuity that was not evident in the first part of the film should emerge to save the day. Something to shock skeptical viewers. But no. Those who’ve lasted this long get to the climax and all they see is porcine imagery. It’s about as scary as a Hawaiian lūʻau or a Christmas-dinner ham. Possibly these visuals were meant to be humorous. They aren’t.

The tonal issues don’t subside. What should be funny is just stupid. What could be scary is annoying. The performances are only as good as the material. In the end, a loving, sisterly bond isn’t strong enough to counter all the shortcomings.

“What if he finds us?” That’s still a better scenario than what’s about to happen.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.