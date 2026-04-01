Fundraiser slated for Texas’ Top HBCU Connected to Freedman’s Town

The proceeds from the Dallas Chapter of Huston-Tillotson University International Alumni Association (HTIAA) Pledge Brunch will fund scholarships for students at Huston-Tillotson University (HT) – Texas’ #1 private Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

With 91% of HT undergraduates receiving financial aid and 62% benefiting from federal Pell grants, these scholarships aim to offset educational expenses, reducing students’ debt. The event takes place Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Golf Club of Dallas, at 2200 E. Red Bird Lane, Dallas.

Huston-Tillotson is based in Austin, Texas, but has historic ties to Dallas. Founded in 1875, Its origins trace back to Dallas in 1876 at St. Paul Methodist Episcopal Church (now St. Paul United Methodist Church), where Sam Huston College – one of its founding schools – held its first classes. St. Paul is the third-oldest African American church founded in the Freedman’s Town/North Dallas area. A historic community established by former slaves after the Civil War. Freedmantown/North Dallas.

Last year, HT celebrated its 150-year anniversary. Following that momentous occasion, this year’s Pledge Brunch will unite alumni, supporters, and community partners to further recognize the institution’s ongoing growth, enduring legacy, and sustained commitment to community engagement.

 

(htu.edu)

“This year’s theme, Bloom in Time, reminds us that every season of our journey has purpose. Through faith, resilience, and connection, we continue to grow into who we are called to be,” said Dr. J. Ashlee Miller, President of the Dallas Chapter of HTIAA. “As proud Rams, we gather to reflect, reconnect, and recommit to uplifting one another and investing in the future of Huston-Tillotson University. Whether you are planting, growing, or blooming your time is now.”

The proceeds from the Dallas Chapter of Huston-Tillotson University International Alumni Association (HTIAA) Pledge Brunch will fund scholarships for students at Huston-Tillotson University (HT) – Texas’ #1 private Historically Black College or University (HBCU). With 91% of HT undergraduates receiving financial aid and 62% benefiting from federal Pell grants, these scholarships aim to offset educational expenses, reducing students’ debt. The event takes place Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Golf Club of Dallas, at 2200 E. Red Bird Lane, Dallas.

Huston-Tillotson is based in Austin, Texas, but has historic ties to Dallas. Founded in 1875, Its origins trace back to Dallas in 1876 at St. Paul Methodist Episcopal Church (now St. Paul United Methodist Church), where Sam Huston College – one of its founding schools – held its first classes. St. Paul is the third-oldest African American church founded in the Freedman’s Town/North Dallas area. A historic community established by former slaves after the Civil War. Freedmantown/North Dallas.

Last year, HT celebrated its 150-year anniversary. Following that momentous occasion, this year’s Pledge Brunch will unite alumni, supporters, and community partners to further recognize the institution’s ongoing growth, enduring legacy, and sustained commitment to community engagement.

“This year’s theme, Bloom in Time, reminds us that every season of our journey has purpose. Through faith, resilience, and connection, we continue to grow into who we are called to be,” said Dr. J. Ashlee Miller, President of the Dallas Chapter of HTIAA. “As proud Rams, we gather to reflect, reconnect, and recommit to uplifting one another and investing in the future of Huston-Tillotson University. Whether you are planting, growing, or blooming your time is now.”

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