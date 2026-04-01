TWC, DSHS Announce Funding to Expand Health Care Apprenticeships

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), is proud to announce $1 million in apprenticeship grant funding dedicated to strengthening the state’s health care system. This investment supports the Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) Program, which provides essential care to communities across Texas.

“By investing in apprenticeship programs, this partnership is not only supporting the immediate needs of our health care facilities but also ensuring the long-term stability and quality of health care services across Texas,” said Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Steve Pier. “These grants will help train and retain skilled workers for critically in-demand occupations in health care, ultimately benefiting the health and well-being of all Texans.”

Through this initiative, $500,000 will be available in fiscal years 2026 and 2027, as appropriated by the 89th Texas Legislature and approved by Governor Greg Abbott in Senate Bill 1, to support the creation or expansion of health care apprenticeship programs.

Grants will cover the costs of training and development for staff, so facilities can address staffing shortages while providing high-quality patient care. This funding further supports TWC’s Health Care Apprenticeship Initiative, which aims to create new career paths to health care occupations.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment between agencies to support Texas’ health care workforce,” said Jessica Hyde, director of the DSHS Office of Workforce and Partnership Advancement. “By working with TWC, we can expand apprenticeship pathways to help meet the need in high‑demand health care fields.”

Apprenticeships help develop a pipeline of qualified candidates to meet the evolving needs of health care employers. This on-the-job training model enables employees to learn new skills while they work. Studies show that 93% of apprentices continue their employment after completing a program, highlighting the significant impact of apprenticeships on employee retention.

Eligible Texas health care entities are encouraged to apply now. Interested hospitals and health care facilities can learn more and find application information on the ApprenticeshipTexas website: https://www.twc.texas.gov/programs/apprenticeship/initiatives