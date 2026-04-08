Every Church Needs A FAM

By Dr. Brenda Fleming

In contemporary culture, “fam” is widely accepted as an informal term for family. However, as a passionate and dedicated proponent for the welfare of vulnerable children who have experienced abuse or neglect, I have adopted FAM as the acronym for Foster and Adoption Ministry. I strongly urge every religious institution, particularly those with a predominantly Black congregation, to integrate a FAM as a vital component of their organizational structure.

The specification of predominantly Black congregations is underscored by the documented disproportionality of Black children within the foster care system.

An analysis of the data reveals that Black children in Texas are significantly overrepresented.

Although comprising 11% of the child population, they accounted for 18-20% of Child Protective Services (CPS) reports and removals between 2019 and 2023.

Black children are up to twice as likely to be investigated or removed compared to white children, a disparity that has amplified in recent years.

As of 2023, Black children were 1.9 times more likely to be reported, 2.1 times more likely to be investigated, and 1.8 times more likely to be removed than white children.

Extreme disparities are observed in urban areas, where Black children sometimes constituted 27% of removals despite representing only 7% of the child population.

Research suggests that children of color are less frequently assigned to “alternative response” (a less invasive investigation method) than White children, especially when socioeconomic factors are present.

Concerns exist regarding “hidden foster care,” where CPS utilizes safety plans to relocate children to kinship caregivers without formal court oversight, disproportionately affecting minority families.

Despite state-level initiatives to decrease overall foster care placements, the racial disparity in removals has grown; 2023 data indicated a decrease in removals for White families, while removals for Black and Hispanic families increased.

Churches are targeted as agents of engagement for several critical reasons.

The Bible, across both Old and New Testaments, clearly emphasizes the high regard God holds for children.

Members of religious congregations are traditionally encouraged and recognized as compassionate individuals.

Church congregations provide a public forum where critical issues, such as the plight of children in foster care, can be openly addressed.

Given the established compassion of congregants, awareness of the serious challenges facing foster children (especially those aging out of the system) is anticipated to mobilize them toward action.

Congregation members are committed to prayer and the belief in divine intervention, making them a reliable source for actively petitioning for spiritual guidance.

Miraculous outcomes have been reported when people of faith have acted decisively to care for “the least of these,” as illustrated by the following historical and contemporary examples of individuals who dedicated themselves to the care of orphans.

George Müller of England cared for 10,024 orphans throughout his lifetime. His guiding principle was faith, believing God would provide for every necessity. For instance, one morning, Mr. Müller’s orphanage lacked food for 300 children. He nonetheless gathered them, prayed, and expressed gratitude for the forthcoming meal. A baker soon arrived with bread, and a dairy delivery cart unexpectedly broke down near the facility, and, to prevent spoilage, provided sufficient milk for them all!

China’s One Child Policy resulted in the overcrowding of many orphanages due to the abandonment of children with disabilities or those of the “wrong” gender. Guided by faith, Social Worker Robert Glover and his wife, Elizabeth of England, moved to China with their six children and successfully reformed the state’s system from institutional care—which lacked affection, attention, and proper nurturing—to a family-based model of foster and adoption. The book, “As Many As The Stars,” provides an in-depth account of this transformation.

For contemporary examples of Black, Texas Christians who have provided critical assistance to children, we offer the stories of Bishop & First Lady Blake of Brownwood and Bishop & First Lady Martin of Possum Trot.

Pastor and high school counselor, Aaron Blake, and his wife, immediately following the departure of their six biological children from the home, became involved in foster care after a foster care student sought assistance in the counselor’s office and asked for housing help. This initial plea eventually led the Blakes to adopt six boys and inspire 39 families within their congregation to pursue fostering and adoption.

The story of Bishop & First Lady Martin has received widespread attention, as the film, “Sounds of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,” chronicled their efforts in leading their small community to foster and/or adopt all the foster children residing within a 100-mile radius.

Finally, reminding everyone of the dire consequences of inaction, The AAMC (American Association of Medical Colleges) reports that the suicide rate for Black teens and young adults who age out of foster care has risen 78%!!! Our children are killing themselves because too few are stepping up to care for them!

The Christian Alliance for Orphans offers a particularly salient quote: “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.” What commitment is God guiding you to undertake? The following are suggestions for prayer and action steps for those who want to make a positive difference for the sake of our children:

• If your church does not currently have a FAM, initiate a prayer group to discern the establishment of one.

• Commit to daily prayer for orphaned children.

• Volunteer as a mentor for a foster or adopted child.

• Serve as a respite provider to offer foster parents an opportunity for rest and renewal, thereby bolstering their commitment to this demanding work.

God will offer direction as you pray, but you can also contact Dr. Bren (http://REECHthetop.org) for insights into the operation of her church’s FAM and to gain ideas for your congregation.