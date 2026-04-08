‘Future Ready’ Campaign Celebrates Community College Awareness Month

Five-week initiative highlights impact on students, workforce and North Texas economy

Dallas College is celebrating Community College Awareness Month this April with the launch of a five-week campaign, “Dallas College: Future Ready,” highlighting the critical role community colleges play in expanding access to education, strengthening the workforce and driving economic mobility across North Texas.

Community College Awareness Month is a national opportunity to recognize the impact community colleges have on students, families and local economies. At Dallas College, the month will showcase how the institution is transforming lives and strengthening communities through education, workforce training and strategic partnerships.

Serving more than 127,000 students annually and having educated more than 3.3 million students over the past 60 years, Dallas College is one of the largest community college systems in the country. The institution generates an estimated $5 billion annual economic impact and returns $15.90 for every $1 invested, underscoring its role as a key driver of North Texas’ economy.

 

(Dallas College)

Throughout April, Dallas College will spotlight the people, programs and partnerships that make the college a hub for opportunity across the region. Each week will focus on a different theme:

• Week 1: Hub for the Community – Connecting education, workforce training and community support across North Texas

• Week 2: The Future of College – Reimagining higher education through innovation and workforce alignment

• Week 3: Solutions for the Workforce – Preparing students for high-demand careers through industry partnerships

• Week 4: The Smart Choice – Expanding access through affordability and flexible pathways

• Week 5: Leading the Future – Convening leaders to shape the future of education and workforce strategy

The campaign will feature student and alumni stories, employer partnerships and insights from college leadership through a dedicated online hub, showcasing how Dallas College is helping individuals move from opportunity to career and strengthening the region in the process.

Community members, students and partners are invited to participate in the campaign by using the Dallas College: Future Ready digital toolkit, which includes campaign messaging, social media posts, graphics and videos designed to help share the impact of Dallas College across North Texas. To explore the campaign toolkit and learn more about Dallas College’s impact throughout the month visit DallasCollege.edu.

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