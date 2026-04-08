SPCA Pet of the Week – Fonzie

The name says it all.

Meet Fonzie. He’s two years and seven months old, 42 pounds, with floppy ears that somehow make him look both distinguished and completely adorable, bright curious eyes that are always scanning the world for the next great thing, and a warm, easy and delightful personality.

On a recent Borrow A Buddy outing, Fonzie hopped in the car like he owned it. He walked the park surrounded by people and dogs and handled it all with the calm, friendly confidence of someone who has simply never met a stranger.

Fonzie is well-behaved, social, and sweet from the very first moment. And he loves a good pup cup!

Fonzie doesn’t do cold shoulders or slow starts. He is ready to be your friend right now with his whole heart.

Fonzie loves walks, toys, car rides, and being included in whatever you happen to be doing. He is curious about the world in that wonderful way that makes every outing feel like a small adventure. And once he has had his exercise, Fonzie is completely content to relax nearby like the easy, well-adjusted companion he absolutely is.

Fonzie is not a complicated dog. He just wants to be part of your life—your routines, your weekends, your everyday moments—and bring a little cool, floppy-eared energy to all of it.

Meet Fonzie today at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212), which is open every day from Noon to 6 p.m. Fonzie is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all his vaccines.

Find Fonzie and many other adoptable pets at https://spca.org.