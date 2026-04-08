The Bradley-Johnson Foundation Presents Second Annual ‘Jazz Goes Classical’ Experience

The Bradley-Johnson Foundation will present the second annual Jaz Goes Classical Experience featuring Dallas native Erika Nicole Johnson on Sunday, April 12, at the Winspear Opera House in Hamon Hall. Doors open at 3:45 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m.

The concert will showcase musical performances by students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, highlighting emerging talent while raising funds to support music education and scholarships for young artists.

Bradley-Johnson Foundation CEO Vivian Johnson, PharmD, MBA, said the Jazz Goes Classical Experience was inspired by her passion for the arts and commitment to giving back to the community.

“I wanted to provide an opportunity for young musicians to showcase their talents while raising money toward their future,” Johnson said. “Our foundation’s principles focus on science, economics and the arts to enrich the community around us, and our annual Jazz Goes Classical Experience fulfills our arts initiative for the year.”

The Bradley-Johnson Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to uplifting and empowering communities through support and action in science, economics and the arts. In 2025, the inaugural Jazz Goes Classical Experience sold out with 200 guests in attendance, and proceeds funded a $2,250 music scholarship.

This year, the foundation awarded two $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors to support their higher education at Berklee College of Music in Boston and Texas Christian University.

“To me, this music scholarship provides the confidence to keep dedicating sleepless hours to a craft I truly want. In an era where the future of the music industry feels so unpredictable and in such a state of flux, music remains the one thing I can never stop thinking about,” said Christian Ramos, one of the scholarship recipients and student at the Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy. “This award serves as a ‘you are on the right track’ message as I prepare to attend Texas Christian University on a full ride for music.”

“This scholarship will help me tremendously by supporting my college education, music lessons and continued artistic development,” said Jiles Clark, a senior vocal music major at I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA who will attend Berklee College of Music in Boston this fall to study voice performance. “It goes a long way and is an amazing resource to help me pursue my goals and dreams. I’m grateful to the Bradley-Johnson Foundation for uplifting young artists and musicians like me.”

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at https://attpac.org/event/jazz-goes-classical-26. Interested sponsors and donors can contact BradleyJohnsonFoundation@gmail.com for more information.

The Bradley-Johnson Foundation is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting and empowering communities through initiatives in science, economics and the arts. Through scholarships, cultural programming and community partnerships, the foundation creates opportunities for young people to develop their talents, access educational resources and showcase their creativity.

The foundation’s signature Jazz Goes Classical Experience reflects its commitment to supporting emerging artists, strengthening arts education and investing in the next generation of leaders and performers in the Dallas community. The foundation is looking for students from the Dallas-Fort Worth Area to audition for the Youth Classical Artist Competition for 2027.