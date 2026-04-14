Wings draft Azzi Fudd and reshape future around new core

The Dallas Wings selected University of Connecticut standout wing Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night at The Shed in New York City.

With Fudd now in the fold, Dallas will have the ability to space the floor and provide open scoring lanes for 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers and All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale.

Fudd, Bueckers and Ogunbowale will form a dynamic trio that can score at a high clip from all three levels of the floor.

Fudd has proven to be an all-world three-point shooter and continued to progress as a shot creator during her time with the Huskies—reinforcing her work ethic and willingness to expand her game. Her impact will also be felt on the defensive end with her ability to stay in front of ball handlers and read passing lanes.

(DWG Studio)

“Azzi Fudd is one of the best shooters in our game today,” said Dallas Wing Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. “She has a lightning-quick release and her movement off the ball is elite. She competes hard defensively and is an efficient, unselfish player who knows how to win. In an outstanding draft class, she stood out to us not only with her basketball skills but with her intangibles. She is a great teammate and has outstanding basketball IQ.”

The Wings became just the fifth team in WNBA history to pick No. 1 overall in back-to-back drafts, and the first since the Indiana Fever in 2023-24.

History suggests that this is a recipe for success as both the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm turned their consecutive No. 1 picks to championships soon after. The Aces drafted Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young with the top selection from 2017 – 2019, while the Storm selected Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart from 2015 – 2016.

Selecting Fudd builds upon a strong offseason the Wings are already having with exciting free agency moves.

Dallas re-signed Ogunbowale to a multiyear, seven-figure deal and added former Minnesota bigs Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith.

Ogunbowale has been a foundational piece in Dallas since her arrival in the W and will provide valuable veteran leadership for an ascending Wings squad.

“We are so excited that Arike has chosen to return to Dallas and build upon her great legacy here,” Miller said in a press release. “Her commitment to the Wings and City of Dallas is undeniable and we are looking forward to building this team with her veteran leadership at the forefront.”

Shepard stands 6’4” and ranked 7th overall in the WNBA for rebounds last season. She signed a multiyear deal with Dallas after spending the last five seasons with the Lynx and will provide a much-needed interior presence.

Smith also agreed to a multi-year deal and will be the defensive anchor for the Wings. The reigning Co-Defensive Player of the Year averaged 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season.

The Wings have quickly gone from rebuilding to a playoff contender.

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