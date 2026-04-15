City of Plano Earns LEED Gold Certification

PLANO — The City of Plano has achieved LEED Gold certification, a nationally recognized designation that reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, resilience and quality of life.

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is administered by the U.S. Green Building Council and is the world’s most widely used green building and community rating system. The LEED for Cities and Communities program evaluates how local governments are performing across key areas like energy, water, waste, transportation, education and overall quality of life.

Plano’s Gold-level certification reflects the collective efforts of the city, its residents and community partners to build a stronger, more sustainable community while continuing to identify opportunities for improvement.

“This recognition reflects years of thoughtful planning and strong collaboration across our community,” said Mayor John Muns. “Plano residents care deeply about where they live, and this achievement shows what is possible when a city and its people work together to create a healthier, more sustainable future.”

Plano received high marks in areas including resilience planning, energy efficiency, natural resource conservation and restoration, stormwater management, and smart water systems. The city has also made progress through programs that support composting, environmental education, water conservation and emergency preparedness.

While the certification recognizes progress, it also serves as a roadmap for continued improvement. City leaders emphasize that everyday actions by residents play an important role in maintaining and building on this success.

Simple steps such as recycling, reducing water use, maintaining sprinkler systems, using reusable materials and keeping litter out of storm drains all contribute to a healthier environment and stronger community.

“Plano’s LEED certification demonstrates tremendous sustainability and climate leadership,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council. “LEED for Cities was created to help local governments advance responsible, sustainable solutions for energy, water, waste, transportation and many other factors that contribute to quality of life.

“Plano is a prime example of how leadership and accountability can accelerate progress toward sustainability and resilience goals.”

Plano joins a global network of cities and communities using LEED to measure performance, set goals and improve outcomes for residents.

As the city looks ahead, Plano leaders vow to continue expanding programs that support water conservation, environmental stewardship and community engagement, ensuring long-term benefits for residents, businesses and future generations.