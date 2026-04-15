Collin College Set to Offer Three New Programs in Fall 2026

Collin College will be offering three new programs – Medical Laboratory Technology, Law Enforcement – Public Administration and Supervision, and Cosmetology – this fall. The three new Associate of Applied Science (AAS) programs and corresponding certificates aim to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

Medical Laboratory Technology

The AAS in Medical Laboratory Technology will address the increasing need for healthcare professionals. This program will train students in essential laboratory skills while emphasizing hands-on training and clinical experience. Graduates will be equipped to work in hospitals, clinics, and research facilities, playing a crucial role in future patient care in our growing region.

Law Enforcement – Public Administration and Supervision

This program will offer an AAS and a Level 2 Certification in 21st Century Police Administration that will build upon basic police officer courses already available at Collin College. The new offering will further prepare students for a rewarding career in law enforcement with a focus on leadership, administration, community relations, and more.

 

(Collin College)

Cosmetology

The Cosmetology program will offer an AAS degree and a Certificate in Cosmetology. Students will receive comprehensive training in hair, skin, and nails, as well as professional development, while preparing for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) Cosmetology Operator License exam. The program also includes a Continuing Education component for licensed cosmetologists.

“We are excited to offer these new programs that align with the needs of our community and the changing job market,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “These programs not only provide valuable skills but also open doors to fulfilling careers for our students. We are committed to supporting their success and helping them achieve their professional goals.”

For more information about Collin College’s current offerings, visit www.collin.edu.

Collin College serves approximately 60,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.