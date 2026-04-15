Collin College Set to Offer Three New Programs in Fall 2026

Collin College will be offering three new programs – Medical Laboratory Technology, Law Enforcement – Public Administration and Supervision, and Cosmetology – this fall. The three new Associate of Applied Science (AAS) programs and corresponding certificates aim to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

Medical Laboratory Technology

The AAS in Medical Laboratory Technology will address the increasing need for healthcare professionals. This program will train students in essential laboratory skills while emphasizing hands-on training and clinical experience. Graduates will be equipped to work in hospitals, clinics, and research facilities, playing a crucial role in future patient care in our growing region.

Law Enforcement – Public Administration and Supervision

This program will offer an AAS and a Level 2 Certification in 21st Century Police Administration that will build upon basic police officer courses already available at Collin College. The new offering will further prepare students for a rewarding career in law enforcement with a focus on leadership, administration, community relations, and more.

Cosmetology

The Cosmetology program will offer an AAS degree and a Certificate in Cosmetology. Students will receive comprehensive training in hair, skin, and nails, as well as professional development, while preparing for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) Cosmetology Operator License exam. The program also includes a Continuing Education component for licensed cosmetologists.

“We are excited to offer these new programs that align with the needs of our community and the changing job market,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “These programs not only provide valuable skills but also open doors to fulfilling careers for our students. We are committed to supporting their success and helping them achieve their professional goals.”

For more information about Collin College’s current offerings, visit www.collin.edu.

Collin College serves approximately 60,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.