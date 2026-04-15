SPCA Pet of the Week – Waffles

Wonderful, Wiggly Waffles Is Ready to Meet You!

Say hello to Waffles, a beautiful brindle girl with the kindest eyes and the cutest mismatched ears you’ve ever seen. One perked, one flopped, both absolutely perfect. At 5 years old and 60 pounds, she’s a lovely blend of playful spirit and gentle companionship, ready to bring warmth and happiness into your life.

Waffles is the definition of sweet. She truly loves people and lights up when she gets attention, leaning in for pets and soaking up every bit of affection you have to offer. She’s the kind of dog who makes fast friends and turns ordinary moments into something special just by being there. Whether you’re heading out for a walk or settling in for a cozy evening, Waffles is all in.

Speaking of walks, this girl is a dream on a leash. She strolls along happily, taking in the sights and sounds with a curious, easygoing attitude. She also gets along well with other dogs, making her a wonderful option for a home with canine companions or for anyone who enjoys social outings with their pup.

Waffles (SPCA of Texas)

Waffles is an SPCA of Texas Longtime Lovable—a pet who’s been in the shelter more than 60 days—so her adoption fee is FREE!

Waffles’ loving personality shines bright. She’s at that perfect age where she knows how to enjoy life without the chaos of puppyhood. What you see is a steady, affectionate dog who’s ready to bond deeply with her person or family.

Waffles’ brindle coat is stunning in the sunlight, and those adorable ears give her a look that’s as unique as her personality. But it’s Waffles’ heart that truly makes her unforgettable. Waffles is ready to share her love, her loyalty, and plenty of happy tail wags.

Meet Waffles at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) any day of the week between Noon and 6 p.m. Waffles has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on her vaccinations.

If you’re looking for a sweet, social, and easygoing companion, Waffles is waiting to meet you. Come say hello and see just how quickly she’ll win you over.

Find Waffles and many other adoptable pets at https://spca.org.

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