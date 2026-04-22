Dallas College Lights Up South Dallas with Expanding Literature and Arts Festival

South Dallas is not well known for its artistic endeavors, but Dallas College transformed the Cedar Valley Campus into a hub for creatives with a two-day Literature and Arts festival. The campus welcomed students, faculty and community members, April 9-10, for creative workshops, performances and local partnerships — all driven by a mission to bring artistic opportunity to an area long underserved in the arts.

Professors Azure Arther and Cheri Edwards started the festival last year after meeting to discuss ideas on how to better engage the student population and overall community with the arts.

“Dr. Edwards and I started the event because Lancaster and the south Dallas area is an arts desert,” said Dr. Arther.
Both agree that the arts are an important area of study for Dallas College students.

“Being exposed to the arts gives chances for students and community members to express themselves more freely,” said Edwards. “Many students are in STEM and not thinking about the arts as often as they should.”

The event began last year as a simple one-day affair.

This year’s festival brought together more than just Dallas College students and faculty. Community partners, including Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Public Library and Perot Museum of Nature and Science, got in on the fun to interact with South Dallas residents.

“One of the core values for the Perot Museum is spreading education in underserved communities,” said Sydnie Nguyen, Perot Museum outreach coordinator.
The Eastfield Dance Company gave a sneak peek at their Spring Into Dance recital happening May 7-8. The students choreographed and produced each of their routines under the guidance of their artistic director, Dr. Danielle Giorgiou. She elaborated on why dance is important for students to learn and see.

“Dance is important because it is the first language we learn as humans, before spoken or written language. Moving the body creates a common language we all understand,” said Giorgiou. “Dance is the strongest common and social connector.”

Arts Month continues with more events throughout April, including recitals, concerts, plays, and much more. More information on events happening around Dallas College for Arts Month can be found at www.dallascollege.edu/special-events/arts/.

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