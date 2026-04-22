DMMA Hosts Young Musicians Showcase at Carter High School

Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association (DMMA) will be hosting its annual Gloria Harper Lett Young Musicians’ Showcase on Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m.

The performance will be held at David W. Carter High School (1819 W. Wheatland Rd. in Dallas) and the doors will open at 1:30 p.m..

The performers are 9th through 12th grade students who attend schools in the Dallas metroplex. Earlier this year, they performed for judges and earned medals, ribbons, and other accolades in local, region, and state competitions. These young musicians excel in voice, instrumental, and in piano performance. This is our opportunity to applaud and encourage their accomplishments and musical pursuits.

The Gloria Harper Lett Young Musicians’ Showcase is open to the public and there is no admission charge.

 

(DWG Studio)

The Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association (DMMA), an affiliate of the National Association of Negro Musicians (NANM), was organized in 1985 by William S. Mitchell and the late James Powell, under the guidance of renowned classical performer and professor of music the late Dr. William Warfield. Dr. Warfield was president of the national body at that time.

The DMMA has served as an advocate for increasing the awareness of the musical talents and contributions of African Americans to the life and culture of America in general, and to the Dallas community specifically.

DMMA has a history of cooperating with other local arts organizations in its programming, including the Black Academy of Arts and Letters, the Dallas Chamber Orchestra, New Arts Six, the Orpheus Chamber Singers, the African American Museum, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, and St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church.

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