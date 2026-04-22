Everson Walls to Lead the American Diabetes Association’s Step Out Walk: North Texas as Grand Marshal

This Saturday, April 25, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) will host its signature fundraising event, Step Out Walk: North Texas, bringing together the diabetes community, volunteers, and Diabetes Advocates to raise awareness and critical funds for people living with diabetes. This year’s walk will feature former Dallas Cowboy and Super Bowl XXV Champion Everson Walls as the grand marshal. Since 2025, Walls has served as an all-star ambassador for the ADA and a strong voice in the fight to end diabetes and find a cure.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Levy Event Plaza (501 E. Las Colinas Blvd. in Irving).To register, start or join a team, and fundraise visit the event website (diabetes.org/StepOutNorthTexas).

“I am honored to be the grand marshal of the American Diabetes Association’s North Texas walk. When I donated a kidney to my friend Ron Springs, I saw firsthand the devastating impact of this disease. I am inviting the North Texas community to join us in the walk to help find a cure,” said Walls.

Join the ADA to hear Everson Walls share his connection to the mission, and what inspired his involvement in this community event. As a testament to his ongoing support of the ADA, Walls will be signing six ADA-branded footballs to be awarded to the walk’s top fundraisers. Additionally, participants that raise $1,000 or more will receive an exclusive invitation to the VIP Champion Tent for a special meet-and-greet with Walls.

The ADA’s Step Out Walk benefits diabetes research, education, management, and prevention, supporting the ADA’s mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. Increasingly, this includes people living with obesity, as the Obesity Association, a division of the ADA, expands outreach and education.

“Over the past 85 years, since the founding of the American Diabetes Association, we’ve seen remarkable progress in diabetes care. These advancements have led to better outcomes for individuals and families right here in North Texas,” said Jennifer Bowring, the ADA’s executive director in North Texas.

“We’re excited to welcome walkers to this year’s Step Out Walk—a powerful reflection of our shared commitment to bringing people together and creating a healthier future for our communities.”

This year’s event will include: Champion Everson Walls as grand marshal, entertainment featuring a live DJ, A kids’ zone with fun activities, an exhibitor village and diabetes resources and expert advice on management and prevention.

Diabetes isn’t just a disease—it’s an epidemic—with over 40 million Americans living with diabetes and its devastating consequences.

Approximately 3 million adults in Texas, or 12% of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes. Every year, an estimated 228,000 adults in Texas are diagnosed with diabetes.

Events like Step Out play a vital role in increasing awareness, connecting communities, contributing to diabetes prevention and management, and supporting the ADA’s vision of a life free of diabetes and all its burdens.

For more information visit diabetes.org.