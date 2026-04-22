Everson Walls to Lead the American Diabetes Association’s Step Out Walk: North Texas as Grand Marshal

This Saturday, April 25, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) will host its signature fundraising event, Step Out Walk: North Texas, bringing together the diabetes community, volunteers, and Diabetes Advocates to raise awareness and critical funds for people living with diabetes. This year’s walk will feature former Dallas Cowboy and Super Bowl XXV Champion Everson Walls as the grand marshal. Since 2025, Walls has served as an all-star ambassador for the ADA and a strong voice in the fight to end diabetes and find a cure.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Levy Event Plaza (501 E. Las Colinas Blvd. in Irving).To register, start or join a team, and fundraise visit the event website (diabetes.org/StepOutNorthTexas).

“I am honored to be the grand marshal of the American Diabetes Association’s North Texas walk. When I donated a kidney to my friend Ron Springs, I saw firsthand the devastating impact of this disease. I am inviting the North Texas community to join us in the walk to help find a cure,” said Walls.

Join the ADA to hear Everson Walls share his connection to the mission, and what inspired his involvement in this community event. As a testament to his ongoing support of the ADA, Walls will be signing six ADA-branded footballs to be awarded to the walk’s top fundraisers. Additionally, participants that raise $1,000 or more will receive an exclusive invitation to the VIP Champion Tent for a special meet-and-greet with Walls.

(diabetes.org)

The ADA’s Step Out Walk benefits diabetes research, education, management, and prevention, supporting the ADA’s mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. Increasingly, this includes people living with obesity, as the Obesity Association, a division of the ADA, expands outreach and education.

“Over the past 85 years, since the founding of the American Diabetes Association, we’ve seen remarkable progress in diabetes care. These advancements have led to better outcomes for individuals and families right here in North Texas,” said Jennifer Bowring, the ADA’s executive director in North Texas.

“We’re excited to welcome walkers to this year’s Step Out Walk—a powerful reflection of our shared commitment to bringing people together and creating a healthier future for our communities.”

This year’s event will include: Champion Everson Walls as grand marshal, entertainment featuring a live DJ, A kids’ zone with fun activities, an exhibitor village and diabetes resources and expert advice on management and prevention.

Diabetes isn’t just a disease—it’s an epidemic—with over 40 million Americans living with diabetes and its devastating consequences.

Approximately 3 million adults in Texas, or 12% of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes. Every year, an estimated 228,000 adults in Texas are diagnosed with diabetes.

Events like Step Out play a vital role in increasing awareness, connecting communities, contributing to diabetes prevention and management, and supporting the ADA’s vision of a life free of diabetes and all its burdens.

For more information visit diabetes.org.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.