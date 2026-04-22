FIFA Delivers Tree Planting Initiative Across All World Cup Host Cities

To celebrate Earth Day, FIFA has announced it is supporting reforestation and community tree planting projects in all 16 FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities across North America. Delivered in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation, the initiative is designed to create a positive environmental legacy by addressing specific regional needs across Canada, Mexico and the United States, ranging from disaster recovery and landscape restoration to enhancing biodiversity and watershed resilience.

Since launching in 2025, the restoration and community work has been focused on creating local long-term environmental benefits while also strengthening civic engagement and local investment in nature for communities to enjoy long after the final whistle is blown.

The initiative encompasses both large-scale reforestation and community-based tree planting efforts. Through the partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, FIFA is supporting work that aims to plant one million trees through reforestation efforts across North American forests. At the same time, the community-based projects taking place across all 16 Host Cities will add more than 12,000 trees in parks, school campuses, trail systems and other public gathering spaces.

 

(Courtesy photo)

To date, more than 250,000 trees have been planted through reforestation projects across North America and community planting events led by the Arbor Day Foundation alongside local partners. In total, the initiative will deliver 19 forest projects and 20 community planting events, supported by 24 local partners. The reforestation work is projected to span more than 2,000 acres, roughly equivalent to 1,000 football pitches.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering a positive and lasting legacy across the FIFA World Cup 2026 region. In addition to the reforestation efforts, planting events that began in U.S. Host Cities are expanding across Canada and Mexico, supporting community tree planting projects designed to help address the unique needs of each city. Through this work, we are improving local environments, fostering civic engagement, and creating green spaces that communities can enjoy for generations to come,” said Amy Hopfinger, Chief Business & Strategy Officer, FIFA World Cup 2026™.

These efforts are designed to support community resilience, as trees help reduce urban heat, improve air quality and manage stormwater runoff, and help deliver on objectives outlined in FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sustainability and Human Rights Strategy, focused on environmental impacts and biodiversity while addressing regional priorities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“These efforts reflect the importance of protecting Canada’s rich biodiversity while advancing inclusive environmental efforts. Through collaboration with local projects and key communities, the work aims to create a positive legacy that helps strengthen Host Cities and leaves a lasting impact beyond 2026,” said Peter Montopoli, Chief Tournament Officer, Canada, FIFA World Cup 2026™.

“The initiative supports environmental benefits across key Host City regions in Mexico, including Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City. Through reforestation and community-based efforts, the work contributes to healthier communities, delivering long-term environmental benefits that align with the broader sustainability objectives of FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Jurgen Mainka, Chief Tournament Officer, Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Community planting events continue to connect FIFA World Cup 2026™ with local environmental action through the Arbor Day Foundation’s network of local partners and will continue through the summer. Following successful events in nine Host Cities, upcoming planting events are scheduled for Seattle (24 April), Philadelphia (27 April), Boston (1 May), NYNJ (12 May), and Toronto (30 May). Planting events in the remaining Host Cities in Mexico are scheduled to take place in July and August.

Since 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped plant more than 600 million trees in over 60 countries through its global network of partners, members and supporters. To learn more, visit www.arborday.org.

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