Rockwall’s San Jacinto Music Series Returns in May with Free Live Music All Summer Long

Friday and Saturday nights this summer will come alive in Rockwall as the city launches its annual San Jacinto Music Series.

Held at San Jacinto Plaza from 7 to 9:30 p.m., the series kicks off its summer concerts this May with a full month of free live music featuring a diverse lineup of regional and Texas-based artists.

Widely recognized as one of the greatest live music cities in Texas, Rockwall is the “Free Live Music Capital of North Texas.” Downtown concerts like the San Jacinto Music Series continue a long tradition of community-focused programming including Founders Day and Concert by the Lake that bring more than 50 live performances a year to the city.

 

(Courtesy photo)

The San Jacinto Music Series free concerts take place at The Plaza, 115 S. San Jacinto St., a vibrant outdoor setting featuring a charming, paved alleyway and plenty of open space to relax and enjoy the show.

Guests are encouraged to fully experience the music, dance, sing along, interact with the artists and even request their favorite songs. Concerts take place unless there is rain or severe weather at showtime; however, the determination of weather-altered plans will be made by 6 p.m. on the evening of each concert.

Check the San Jacinto Plaza Music Facebook page for updates.

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