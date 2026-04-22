SPCA Pet of the Week – Amber

Amber Is Ready for Adventure. Is Your Couch Ready for Her Too?

Meet Amber. She’s four years and seven months old, 55 pounds, with a shiny black and tan coat, floppy ears that bounce when she trots, and a smile so funny and full of personality that you will absolutely fall in love on the spot.

Amber loves walks the way some people love coffee—deeply, daily, and with her whole being. She loves sniffing every single interesting tree (and there are so many interesting trees, you have no idea), exploring new trails, and turning any ordinary outdoor outing into a full-blown adventure.

Hiking is Amber’s idea of a perfect day. Running is just another way to say yes to life. And spontaneous backyard exploration for no particular reason on a random Wednesday afternoon—Amber has been ready for that since breakfast.

She is curious and energetic and genuinely lit up by the world around her — the kind of dog who approaches every new smell, every new path, and every new person with the unbridled enthusiasm of someone who has never once had a bad day and does not intend to start now.

But here is the plot twist that makes Amber truly, completely perfect: when the adventure is over and the trails have been trailed and the trees have been thoroughly sniffed, she transforms. Fully. Into the most committed, dedicated, all-in cuddle bug you have ever encountered. The couch is her domain, the blanket is already claimed, and you? Well, you are officially her favorite person, and she would like to be as close to you as possible.

Playful energy by day. Snuggle champion by night. The complete, total, absolute package.

Amber is waiting for someone who wants both the adventure and the stillness, the trails and the couch, the big life and the quiet moments at the end of it.

She will show up for all of it, every single day, with that funny smile and those bouncy ears and her whole beautiful heart.

Come meet Amber at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) any day of the week between Noon and 6 p.m. Amber has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on her vaccinations.

Find Amber and other adoptable pets at https://spca.org.