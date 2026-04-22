The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Its 2026 Parks Concert Series

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is pleased to announce the return of its annual Parks Concert Series this summer. These family-friendly concerts are free and open to the public and will be presented in parks across Dallas. See below for the full Parks Concert schedule.

“Sharing music in Dallas-area parks is a highlight of our summer each year,” said Michelle Miller Burns, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “There’s nothing quite like seeing our community come together to experience the joy of live music, and we are grateful for the opportunity to create these memorable moments across the city.”

The Parks Concert Series kicks off on May 25 with the DSO’s annual Memorial Day concert at Flag Pole Hill. Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg (Marena & Roger Gault Chair) will lead the orchestra in a program featuring patriotic favorites like “America the Beautiful” and Morton Gould’s Armed Forces Salute, alongside Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and selections from his Great American Songs, the Finale from Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1, John Williams’ Superman March and others.

Concerts at Fretz Park, Exall Park, Kidd Springs Park and Paul Quinn College will also be led by Samuels-Shragg. The 2026 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Parks Concerts are supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture and the City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department. All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit dallassymphony.org.

2026 DSO Parks Concert Schedule

• May 25 at 8:15 p.m. Memorial Day at Flag Pole Hill – 8015 Doran Circle, Dallas, TX 75238 (Rain Site: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center) *Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• June 2 at 8:15 p.m. Fretz Park – 6950 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 (This concert will be canceled in the event of inclement weather)

• June 3 at 8:15 p.m. Exall Park – 3501 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75204 (This concert will be canceled in the event of inclement weather)

• June 5 at 8:15 p.m. Kidd Springs Park – 711 West Canty Street, Dallas, TX 75208 (This concert will be canceled in the event of inclement weather)

• June 6 at 8:15 p.m. Paul Quinn College – 3837 Simpson Stuart Road, Dallas, TX 75241 (Rain Site: Tiger’s Den Gymnasium at PQC)