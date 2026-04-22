Winning With Purpose

“Yes we can. Yes we did” are words spoken by former president Barack Obama during his farewell address in 2017. They reminded a nation that meaningful success and positive change are possible when we believe, persevere, and work together.

In Dallas ISD, that same spirit ﬂourishes from the classroom to sports and throughout our community. We have a long-standing tradition of excellence, and across our district, our students and teachers continue to rise to the occasion, setting the standard for achievement. Every day they say “yes” to new challenges and prove that with determination, anything is possible.

We have so much to celebrate.

On the basketball court, our District 6 schools continue to demonstrate championship-level work ethic. Justin F. Kimball and David W. Carter high schools both delivered record-breaking performances at the 2026 UIL Statewide Championship.

After capturing the title last year, the Kimball Knights rose to the occasion again, earning the title of 4A Division I State Champion. With this victory, they secured their ninth championship in school history, a testament to their legacy of discipline and teamwork.

Carter High School also celebrated a historic milestone, completing a remarkable districtwide sweep with their ﬁrst state basketball championship in school history. The Carter Cowboys are the 4A Division II State Champions, marking a deﬁning moment for the community.

This success is led by Coach Lyndon Love, whose leadership continues to shape championship culture. A proud 1987 alumnus of Carter High School, Coach Love has come full circle from student athlete to championship coach. He was named the 2025-2026 Division II Coach of the year and holds an impressive 498 career wins.

This season, he led the team to an undefeated 14-0 district record, solidifying what has been a remarkable year for the Carter Cowboys.

In the classroom, our teachers are the foundation of success in our schools. Janice Vazquez from Umphrey Lee Elementary School exempliﬁes that excellence as a dedicated educator and this year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year ﬁnalist. We are incredibly proud and look forward to celebrating her continued success.

Beyond the classroom, our students are also learning the value of service and leadership through meaningful community engagement.

Each year in Dallas ISD, students have the opportunity to develop leadership, philanthropy, and fundraising skills through the Common Cents: Pennies from the Heart program, supporting a local nonproﬁt of their choice. Congratulations to Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy for raising $3,619 in support of Pasos for Oak Cliff and Thomas L.

Marsalis Elementary STEAM Academy for raising $1,600 in support of the United Negro College Fund and the Blood Cancer United.

Thank you to their teachers, Jonathan Dominguez and Arryan Robertson, for guiding students in this impactful work and helping to cultivate a spirit of service.

To continue this legacy of excellence, we must meet students where they are and build from there. With this level of support, our students and our entire district 6 community will continue to thrive