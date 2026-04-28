Cowboys Reload Defense in 2026 NFL Draft

By Jamal Baker
NDG Sportswriter

It’s hard not to get excited about what the Dallas Cowboys did in the 2026 NFL Draft and the collection of talent the organization walked away with this past weekend.

Dallas clearly knew the defensive side of the ball needed to be addressed—resulting in them using five of their seven picks on defenders.

“We have changed the concept of what we’re doing defensively,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “We’ve executed a dramatic change.”

Former Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs is certainly someone that can positively change the entire landscape of a defense on all three levels of the field. The Cowboys traded up one spot to select Downs at pick 11, as many experts did not expect Downs to make it outside the top ten.

“The guy is so instinctive, he’s got really good ability,” former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. He’s a phenomenal person, and he is a football junkie.”

(DWG Studio)

Downs started as a true freshman on Saban’s defense in 2023 and led the team in tackles with 107.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will get the most out of Downs as the quarterback of the defense and use his abilities as a nickel corner, box safety, deep safety and blitzer.

With their second first round pick, the Cowboys traded back from pick No. 20 to No. 23 to select edge Malachi Lawrence from UCF.

Lawrence is a freakishly athletic pass rusher with prototypical size at 6-4, 253 pounds, and a deep bag of pass rush moves to keep offensive linemen off balance.

“He’s probably got more juice than DeMarcus [Ware] from a pure speed standpoint, but the relentless method that he goes after the quarterback reminds you a little of DeMarcus there,” vice president of player personnel Will McClay said. “And I think the first-step quickness, not to say that he’s him, but one of the things that made DeMarcus Ware a great rusher is the ability to get off the ball and turn the corner. This kid has some of those traits.”

Drawing comparisons to a Hall of Famer is no small feat and emphasizes the potential impact Lawrence can have on the Cowboys defense for years to come.

Dallas continued to build their defense with pick No. 92 in the third round by drafting linebacker Jaishawn Barham out of Michigan.

Three words to describe Barham are versatility, physicality and range—turn on the film. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has already stated that Barham will start at inside linebacker but in college he showcased his ability to play both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher.

Barham has the potential to be the steal of the draft and will bring much needed juice to Dallas’ defensive unit.

Jamal's Take: Cowboys Reload Defense in 2026 NFL Draft!

In the fourth round, the Cowboys double-dipped on defense by selecting cornerback Devin Moore out of Florida at pick No. 114 and edge LT Overton from Alabama with pick No. 137.

Moore stands 6-3, 198 pounds and has ideal size to be a physical boundary corner. While injury concerns were one the reasons Moore lasted till the fourth round, he started in every game for the Gators last season to put past injuries behind him.

With a proven track record of developing corners, Parker will have the opportunity to help Moore reach his full potential as a special playmaker in the secondary.

The run defense for the Cowboys has quickly gone from a weakness to a strength this offseason, and Overton will certainly help set the edge with his massive frame.

Overton is listed at 6-3, 274 pounds, and plays with a combination of power and a relentless motor.

Dallas potentially added several difference-makers to its revamped defense, earning a draft grade of an A.

The 2026–27 season should be an exciting one for the Cowboys organization and its fan base.

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