Daddy Yankee and Shenseea Unite for ‘Echo’ on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

MIAMI – The Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album expands with the release of “Echo,” a new collaboration between Daddy Yankee and Shenseea, released via SALXCO UAM & Def Jam Recordings. Co-produced and executive produced by multi-Grammy Award-winner Tainy, the track samples Ibrahim Maalouf’s “Red & Black Light,” with additional production from Maalouf, Massari, Adium, Jota Rosa, and Albert Hype.

“Echo” brings together two of the most influential voices in dancehall and reggaeton and introduces a new dimension to the album’s global sound.

Uniting Shenseea’s dynamic, genre-blending style with Daddy Yankee’s lasting impact on reggaeton, “Echo” blends dancehall and reggaeton through a shared rhythmic foundation. The track captures the energy and movement of both genres, creating a sound that feels immediate and globally resonant while reflecting the cultural connection between the Caribbean and Latin music scenes.

On “Echo” and joining the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, Daddy Yankee shares: “What a blessing to be able to unify the world through music and fútbol. It’s an opportunity to bring people together beyond any language or border.” Shenseea adds: “Music and fútbol both speak a universal language, and to be part of something that brings the world together like this is special.”

“Echo” follows the release of “Lighter” by Jelly Roll & Carín León and “Por Ella” by Los Ángeles Azules & Belinda, marking the third single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. Each release introduces a distinct sound and perspective—from the cross-border collaboration of the host nations to a culturally rooted Latin record—building a broader picture of the project’s global identity. With “Echo,” the album evolves further, bringing Caribbean and Latin influences into focus as part of its expanding sonic identity.

As the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album unfolds, it brings together artists from across continents and genres, reflecting the diversity and global reach of the tournament. The project mirrors the energy and cultural breadth of the world’s game, serving as a unifying platform where music and sport intersect—connecting fans, communities, and sounds from around the world.