In celebration of Art Month in Dallas, local artist Dona Gassaway Mitchell is giving back to the community in a deeply personal and meaningful way. In honor of her 60th birthday, Mitchell will donate 60 pieces of artwork to several South Dallas nursing homes through her special “gift give-back” project.

The collection, titled “Tea Anyone,” was thoughtfully selected to inspire seniors and spark cherished memories. Each piece reflects moments of comfort, tradition, and connection—inviting residents to reminisce about simpler times spent enjoying tea, reading the Bible, or unwinding with a good book before bedtime.

“For many, these images may rekindle the joy of sharing conversations over tea and tea cakes,” Mitchell shares. “For others, it may bring back memories of the fresh aroma that filled the house at the start of the day. Either way, I hope this collection allows them to relive those meaningful moments.”

Mitchell’s inspiration is rooted in her own childhood memories.

“I can remember the fresh, homemade tea brewing in my mama’s kitchen—it’s part of my culture,” she says. “I reflect on the glass tea cups with the tea bag string hanging over the side, and the aroma rising from the steam. There was nothing like the smell of my mama’s tea. Those moments shaped me, and I want to share that feeling with others.”

Through this initiative, Mitchell aims not only to celebrate her milestone birthday but also to bring warmth, comfort, and joy to seniors in the Dallas community. Her artwork serves as both a visual experience and an emotional bridge—connecting past and present through shared traditions and memories.

Dona Gassaway Mitchell is a Dallas-based artist whose work is inspired by culture, family traditions, and everyday moments that evoke emotion and nostalgia. Her art often reflects themes of heritage, memory, and connection.