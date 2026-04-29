Fort Worth Black News Founder Jill Darden Passes Away at 52

By Terry Allen

Jill Darden, a pioneering journalist, publisher and community advocate who founded Fort Worth Black News, has died. She was 52.

Darden, widely respected for her commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices, spent nearly three decades building a publication that informed, empowered and connected Fort Worth’s Black community. Through her work, she brought visibility to stories often overlooked by mainstream media while highlighting achievements, challenges and solutions within the community.

Founded in 1997, Fort Worth Black News became a trusted source for local coverage rooted in cultural awareness and accountability. Darden’s approach to journalism emphasized both truth-telling and community uplift, helping shape the narrative of Black life in Fort Worth.

Colleagues and community leaders described her as a steady and influential presence whose impact extended far beyond the newsroom.

“I knew Jill when she and her mother started the paper,” said Karen Shields Smith, an art curator and photojournalist. “Jill was always accommodating and very passionate about news in the African American community of Fort Worth.”

Dallas-based communications strategist and journalist Terry Allen said Darden’s work helped define the role of community media in North Texas.

“Jill wasn’t just a publisher — she was a builder of people and a protector of our stories,” Allen said. “She had a steady, intentional way of making sure our voices were heard with dignity and truth.”

Allen, who shared a long-standing personal friendship with Darden, said her influence was both professional and deeply personal.

“This is more than the loss of a media figure,” he said. “This is the loss of a friend and a voice our community depended on.”

Darden’s legacy is reflected in the platform she built and the journalists and community members she inspired. Her work reinforced the importance of representation and the role of local media in preserving culture and driving change.

As tributes continue across Fort Worth, those who knew her say her mission will endure through the stories she helped bring to light.

“We don’t just mourn her,” Allen said. “We carry the work forward.”

Darden is survived by her family and a community committed to continuing the legacy she established.