SPCA Pet of the Week – Daisy

Daisy Is Asking for So Very Little. And Deserving of So Very Much.

Look into her eyes for just a moment.

They are soft and deep and just a little sad—the kind of eyes that hold a whole story in them, a story that does not yet have the ending it deserves. Her name is Daisy, and she is three years old, 71 pounds of gentle, charcoal-coated, grey-muzzled sweetness, and she is quietly, patiently, desperately hoping that someone is going to come along and choose her.

Daisy is a Cane Corso mix, which means beneath that tender, timid exterior lives a soul built for deep loyalty and profound love. She may take a moment to warm up when she first meets you. She might hang back a little, watching carefully, making sure you are someone she can trust. But the moment Daisy decides you are, and she will, something opens up in her that is absolutely breathtaking.

Daisy is gentle. She is affectionate. She leans into kindness the way a flower leans toward sunlight, like it is the thing Daisy has been waiting for all along. She does not need a grand life or a complicated one. Daisy needs stability. She needs companionship. Daisy needs someone to look at her every single day and mean it when they say she belongs there.

Right now, Daisy also needs a foster home while she has a routine ear recheck to make sure everything is healing beautifully. It is a small ask for a return that is anything but small, because a few weeks with Daisy is all it takes to understand exactly what kind of love this girl is capable of giving.

Daisy is available for Foster-to-Adopt, which means the person who opens their door to her right now could be the person who never has to say goodbye. Fostering Daisy is totally FREE—the SPCA of Texas provides everything you need including food, treats, toys, beds, collars, medication, and more! All you need to do is provide the love!

Seventy-one pounds of quiet devotion. A grey muzzle that deserves to be kissed daily. Eyes that are asking, softly and without drama, for someone to simply love her back.

Please be that someone.

Come meet Daisy at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) any day of the week between Noon and 6 p.m. Daisy has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on her vaccinations.

Find Daisy and more adoptable pets at https://spca.org.