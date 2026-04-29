Youth Peace & Justice Foundation to Honor To Shanmugasundaram Through Trees for Peace Memorial and Newly Proposed Campus Tribute

AUSTIN — The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation today, also known as the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, formed following the mass 2022 shooting in Uvalde, Texas; announced this afternoon, its continued commitment to honoring the life and legacy of Savitha Shanmugasundaram, the University of Texas at Austin student whose leadership, compassion, and dedication to educational opportunity continue to inspire communities across Texas and beyond.

The Foundation will honor Savitha through its national Trees for Peace living memorial initiative by planting a dedicated memorial tree in the Sam Houston National Forest. This living tribute will serve as a lasting symbol of remembrance, resilience, and peace in a natural setting designed for reflection and healing.

In addition, the Foundation has reached out to campus officials to present a formal proposal for a permanent on-campus memorial at the University of Texas at Austin, following consultation with Savitha’s family to ensure their wishes are fully respected and reflected in any future commemorative efforts. The proposal will be developed collaboratively, fully funded by the foundation and in alignment with university policies and family guidance.

If approved, a campus memorial would provide a permanent place of reflection within the university environment where students, faculty, alumni, and visitors may honor Savitha’s life, achievements, and lasting impact on the academic community.

The Foundation notes the distinction between its Trees for Peace living memorial and the proposed campus memorial. Trees for Peace creates living tributes in national forests across the United States, offering natural spaces for remembrance and reflection through planted trees that grow and endure over time. A campus memorial, by contrast, would serve as an academic and community landmark within the university setting.

“Savitha embodied the very best of her generation — brilliant, compassionate, entrepreneurial, and deeply committed to lifting others through education and service,” said Daniel Chapin, Founder and President of the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation.

“Her legacy deserves to endure in meaningful and lasting ways. Through a living memorial tree and our commitment to proposing a permanent campus tribute in coordination with her family and the university, we hope to ensure that Savitha’s spirit continues to inspire future generations of students.”

The Foundation also commends Savitha’s family and the University of Texas at Austin for establishing the Savitha Shan Endowed Scholarship, a lasting tribute that will carry forward her belief in opportunity, hope, and educational access.

For more information about the Savitha Shan Endowed Scholarship and the foundations current tribute please visit https://savithashan.com.