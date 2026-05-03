CAPCO Event Hosted by Dallas CASA on April 22

Members of Dallas County’s Child Abuse Prevention Coalition hosted a child abuse prevention event at Dallas CASA, April 22.

“Today is about recognition, reflection and resolve,” said. Dallas CASA President and CEO Kathleen LaValle. “It’s a moment to acknowledge the collective work happening across Dallas County to prevent abuse, protect children and strengthen families, work that is happening every day through collaboration, commitment and care.”

Keynote speaker Dr. Gregory Williams shared his “HOPE” acronym for children in crisis: Hear their voices, Open our eyes, Protect our children and Empower through action.

CAPCO members include Dallas CASA, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Family Compass, TexProtects, the United Way’s HOPES program and more.

Journey Ishmon, a University of North Texas PUSH program Peer Coach and student, shared her story of coming into foster care.

Child welfare workers, law enforcement and representatives from local nonprofits attended the event. Lunch was donated by In-N-Out Burger.

Dr. Theresa Daniel of the Dallas County Commissioners Court read a proclamation declaring April Child Abuse Prevention Month in Dallas County, while Family Compass CEO Ona Foster shared a similar proclamation from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

CAPCO later presented the Dallas County Child Abuse Prevention Award to Foster. Judge Audrey Moorehead, who presides over Dallas County Criminal Court 3, was present to recognize and thank prevention and child welfare advocates.