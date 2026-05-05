Wings show promise as regular season tips off

By Jamal Baker

NDG Sportswriter

The Dallas Wings open their 2026 regular season Saturday, May 9, against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a nationally televised matchup on ABC.

In their two preseason games, the Wings showed that they have a plethora of offensive weapons and can play solid all-around team defense.

This past Sunday, Dallas dominated the defending champion Las Vegas Aces 101-84—marking the first WNBA game at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus.

“It’s really cool. Just to bring the WNBA to cities and areas that don’t really have it. UT has great support, but spreading the WNBA, women’s basketball, and women’s sports in general is important,” Wings guard Paige Bueckers said. “There’s no better time than now, so it’s really fun to be out here in Austin.”

While the preseason should sometimes be taken with a grain of salt as teams are trying to implement new systems and rotations, the Wings will certainly head into the regular season with confidence and optimism.

“I think preseason is extremely important in setting the tone. You don’t want to take those games lightly or treat them any less seriously than a regular season game,” Bueckers said. “It’s all preparing you for May 9th when the regular season starts, but there’s no difference in how seriously we take them.”

Bueckers appears to have taken another step in her rapidly developing game and is looking to build off a phenomenal rookie season in which she won WNBA Rookie of the Year and earned All-WNBA Second Team honors.

Under new head coach Jose Fernandez and his staff, the Wings have transformed into a different team, with their impact evident on both ends of the floor and in the team’s intensity.

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“It’s been great. They did a really good job from day one of training camp, and even when Coach Jose first got the job, calling every single player and building relationships right away,” Bueckers said. “It’s been fun to learn what they want the culture, standards, and habits to be, and to be part of it from the start.”

Another positive take away from the preseason is how quickly Azzi Fudd is coming into her own in just two professional games. The 2026 No. 1 overall pick played 20 minutes against the Aces and moved with more confidence as she picked her spots on the floor with conviction.

“I definitely felt a lot more comfortable out there tonight than I did the other night. I think each game is going to get a little bit better,” Fudd said. “Not easier, but just more comfortable—getting used to the flow, the physicality, and who I’m playing against.”

The trio of Bueckers, Fudd and Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt will be tough to contain for opposing defenses, with each offering an elite offensive skill set that fits seamlessly together.

Dallas’ frontcourt will also be a strength with Alanna Smith, Maddy Siegrist, Jessica Shepard, Awak Kuier and Li Yueru in the fold.

All eyes will be on a Wings team that is looking to put the past behind them and usher in a new era of winning culture.