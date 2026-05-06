30 years of MCDC investments help build McKinney’s award-winning parks system

McKINNEY – During the month of April, MCDC has been celebrating our 30th anniversary. We are closing out the month focusing on our partnership with the City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department to expand parks, recreation facilities, hike and bike trails and preserve open spaces across the community for residents to enjoy. Over the last 30 years, MCDC has approved approximately $160 million in funding for parks and recreation projects, supporting everything from master planning and land acquisition to recreation centers, equipment, and park improvements.

These investments have helped McKinney develop one of the most premier parks systems in Texas. The city has expanded parkland from about 650 acres to more than 3,000 acres. Trails have grown from just three miles to more than 90 miles throughout the community. Recreational facilities have expanded as well, with the number of athletic fields increasing from 21 to 48.

“Access to parks and outdoor spaces is a major part of McKinney’s quality of life,” said MCDC Board Chair George Fuller. “Ongoing strategic planning and investments ensure residents will continue to benefit from exceptional parks and recreational opportunities for years to come.”

Several major recreation facilities were built or expanded with MCDC support. Over the past three decades, the partnership has resulted in four recreation centers serving McKinney residents. The original Towne Lake Recreation Center underwent major renovations, while the Senior Recreation Center and Old Settler’s Recreation Center were built and later renovated to meet growing demand.

Apex Centre in McKinney (Courtesy Image)

One of the most significant investments came with the opening of the Apex Centre. MCDC contributed $36 million toward the facility, which includes aquatics, fitness areas and recreation space. The Apex Centre quickly became a regional destination for recreation and wellness programs.

McKinney’s parks system includes large community parks and athletic complexes that draw visitors from across the region. Facilities such as the McKinney Soccer Complex, Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Complex, Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and Grady Littlejohn Softball Complex have hosted 168 tournaments over the past two decades.

Recreation centers and aquatic facilities also serve thousands of residents each year. McKinney’s three smaller recreation centers have hosted more than three million visitors over time. The Apex Centre alone has welcomed more than 2.5 million guests since it opened. The city’s indoor and outdoor pools have served approximately 800,000 aquatic visitors and provided more than 85,000 swim lessons.

“Our parks system has grown tremendously over the past three decades, and MCDC has played a major role in making that possible,” said Parks and Recreation Director Amy Kinkade. “Their investments have helped us expand parkland, develop recreation centers and create spaces that serve residents throughout the community.”

As MCDC celebrates its 30th anniversary, the organization continues to support projects that expand recreational opportunities and preserve the natural spaces that make McKinney unique.

For more information about MCDC and its projects, visit McKinneyCDC.org.

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