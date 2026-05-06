Bena González Declares Triumph With Defiant New Single ‘Rich Immigrant’

Jamaican-born artist Bena González delivers a bold statement of resilience and reinvention with “Rich Immigrant,” the high-energy lead single and title track from her forthcoming EP.

Built on defiance and ambition, the record reframes her journey through a massive amount of hardship into a declaration of success.
Opening with the striking lyric, “Rich immigrant mi wah fi be dat / Wah stink a di money pocket affi fat,” González moves beyond narratives of struggle, positioning herself as a “1 inna 3 million” success story.

The track reflects her experience arriving in the United Kingdom, where she lost her startup savings and endured a prolonged immigration battle — circumstances that ultimately shaped her artistic voice.

Bena González (Courtesy photo)

A Cinematic Visual Journey

The official music video for “Rich Immigrant,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hot Money of Hot Money Studios, marks a pivotal moment in González’s career. Known for work with artists including Central Cee, Stormzy, Stefflon Don, Stylo G and Valiant, Hot Money brings a cinematic vision to the project.

Filmed in August 2025 in Puglia, Italy, the visual represents González’s first trip outside the U.K. after securing her immigration status. Set against coastal landscapes and historic architecture, the video symbolizes both literal and emotional freedom — a “resurrection” following years of restriction.

“As an island girl, I desperately needed the sunshine and the blue waters,” González said. “The trip to Puglia, Italy gave me life and was a reminder about how much world there is to see.”

Bena González - Rich Immigrant (Official Music Video)

A Sound Rooted In Global Influence

Recorded and mixed at Hot Money Studios, “Rich Immigrant” blends authentic Jamaican dancehall influences with the cutting edge of the U.K. music scene.

The production, led by Testimony Beats and Hot Money, delivers a polished, globally resonant sound designed for radio and club play.
“This song is for the dreamers who were met with closed doors,” González said. “I’ve been at rock bottom, I’ve been the ‘alien’ in the system, but my spirit was never broke. ‘Rich Immigrant’ is about turning that trauma into a kingdom.”

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