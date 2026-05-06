Dallas College Selects HKS to Lead Design of New Health Sciences Center for Excellence in the Medical District

Dallas College has selected Dallas-based HKS as the lead architect and engineering firm for its new Health Sciences Center for Excellence, a major investment in the future of health care education and workforce training in the region. The facility will be located at 2311 Butler St. in Dallas’ Medical District, spanning nearly 8 acres.

“Located in the heart of Dallas’ Medical District, this center places our students in one of the most dynamic and progressive health care environments in the country, where innovation, research and patient care intersect every day,” said Dallas College Chancellor Dr. Justin Lonon. “It reflects our sector-based strategy to align education with workforce demand, ensuring students have access to modern, hands-on learning environments that prepare them for high-wage, high-demand careers.”

The selection of HKS followed a competitive process that drew 14 submittals from qualified firms. HKS will lead the planning and design of the facility, which will expand Dallas College’s capacity to prepare students for high-demand health care careers while upskilling incumbent workers and meeting the region’s evolving workforce needs.

“Dallas College’s Labor Market Intelligence Center helps shape our sector strategy approach by identifying where workforce demand is strong, and for the health care industry, that demand includes both clinical and nonclinical roles,” said Dr. Brad Williams, vice chancellor of operations, advancement and innovation and president of the El Centro Campus. “

 

(Dallas College)

This project is a key component of the college’s broader vision for its downtown campus and surrounding areas. To date, Dallas College has constructed more than 500,000 square feet of new academic and innovation space by investing approximately $286 million of the 2019 voter-approved $1.1 billion bond.

Planning for the reimagined El Centro Campus in downtown Dallas continues in parallel. The selection of a development partner for that project is expected in June 2026.

Together, these efforts underscore the college’s commitment to supporting Dallas County’s unprecedented growth by aligning its programs with evolving workforce demands, strengthening its downtown presence and expanding access to high-quality education and career pathways across the region. For more information visit Dallas College Bond Program.

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