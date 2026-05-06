Dr. Patrick Bradley, the director of Lewisville’s Westside Baptist Church’s choir, had the honor of conducting gospel works for the New England Symphonic Ensemble at New York City’s Carnegie Hall Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.

Not only does Bradley direct Westside’s choir, but also he directs the Texas Mass Choir of Lewisville and the Dallas chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. These choirs along with others participated in the event.

Bradley arranged and conducted Rose Buchanan’s “Mighty Good Day,” plus conducted Glen Jones’ “My Soul’s Been Anchored” and his own compositions, “You Blessed Me Lord” and “Only Love.”

Other conductors who performed included Athena Mertes, Daniel Dunning, William Chandler and Bruce Henderson Jr. Well-known performers included tenor Ethan Ellis, mezzo-soprano Olga Perez Flora, bass-baritone Andrew Dwan.

Dr. Bradley is a distinguished graduate of Point Loma Nazarene University in Point Loma, CA, with a B. A. Degree in Music Education, with a concentration in piano. He graduated and earned his Master of Arts and Worship Leadership from Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, Texas, with the highest honors. He was also awarded his doctorate in music and ministry from the Eastern Conservatory of Music and Bell Grove Theological Seminary.

As a leader in the church, Dr. Bradley exemplifies the powerful ministry of gospel music. With his guidance, the choirs of Westside have developed a rich and far-reaching ministry. The choir members are no longer choir members, but Ministers of Music.

Dr. Bradley oversees all aspects of church worship and creative arts. In addition, he is the Director of Music at Paul Quinn College, the Music Director the Texas Mass Choir, the Minister of Music for the Dallas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America, Inc., a faculty member and songwriter for the Gospel Music Workshop of America, Inc., and an instructor with the African American Fellowship of the Baptist General Convention of Texas. Dr. Bradley is a writer for the Catholic Hymnal, Lead Me Guide Me, and the Baptist Hymnal, Total Praise. He has also written and presented songs to the Hampton Ministers Conference.

Dr. Bradley is also a gospel music recording artist. Westside’s first CD project “One Witness” was released in 2013. The choir was blessed to make a television appearance on BET’s Bobby Jones Gospel.