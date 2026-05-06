Make-A-Wish North Texas Shatters Record, Raising Nearly $3.2 Million

Make-A-Wish North Texas hosted its annual Wish Night Gala on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The black-tie event welcomed supporters from across North Texas for an inspiring evening centered on hope, generosity, and the power of a wish. This year’s celebration raised nearly $3.2 million, helping to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Since its founding in 1982, Make-A-Wish North Texas has granted more than 14,000 wishes to children across 161 counties in North, East, and West Texas. For many of these children, a wish represents more than just a dream fulfilled. It provides a turning point in their treatment journey and creates joyful memories that serve as a powerful source of strength.

For the first time in event history, more than $1 million was secured before guests even entered the room through sponsorships and ticket sales alone. The night ultimately raised $3.2 million, marking a blockbuster moment for the organization.

Fund-A-Wish alone generated over $1 million, the live auction brought in more than half a million dollars, and the silent auction exceeded $100,000. The evening reached another defining moment when generous event chairs Amy and Marty Brimmage took the stage to announce a remarkable $500,000 gift during their remarks, further amplifying the night’s impact and reflecting their deep commitment to the mission.

The evening also spotlighted the organization’s “Two Years, Too Long” newly-launched campaign, an urgent initiative focused on eliminating the wait for every eligible child to receive their wish. Throughout the program, Wish Kids and their families took center stage, sharing powerful, firsthand stories that highlighted the life-changing impact of a wish. With its strongest emphasis yet on storytelling and mission, Wish Night continues to evolve into the city’s most mission-centered gala, highlighting both the scale of community support and the real lives changed because of it.

“This year’s Wish Night was truly transformational for our organization and, more importantly, for the children and families we serve,” said Kim Elenez, CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas. “The record-breaking support we saw is a powerful reflection of how deeply our community believes in this mission at a critical moment. Through our ‘Two Years, Too Long’ campaign, we are working with urgency to eliminate the wait for every eligible child, because a wish can’t wait. The generosity in that room is helping us move closer to a future where hope is delivered when it’s needed most.”