Resource Center Announces Grand Opening of New Health Facility and Full-Service Pharmacy

Resource Center, one of the largest LGBTQIA+ community centers in the United States, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art health facility.

Located at 2603 Inwood Road, the expansion includes a full-service, on-site pharmacy designed to provide integrated, compassionate care to the North Texas community.

The facility marks a significant milestone in Resource Center’s mission to provide LGBTQIA+ individuals and people living with HIV with accessible, affirming, and comprehensive medical services.

By housing clinical services, mental healthcare counseling services, food pantry, hot meals, and a pharmacy under one roof, the Center aims to eliminate barriers to care and improve health outcomes through a streamlined patient experience.

“This expansion is more than just a new building; it is a testament to our commitment to the health and dignity of our community,” said Cece Cox, CEO of Resource Center.

“By integrating a full-service pharmacy into our clinical model, we are ensuring that our clients can access the life-saving medications and affirming care they deserve in a space where they are truly seen and respected.”

The facility features expanded exam rooms, modern laboratory services, and a dedicated team of providers specializing in primary care, gender-affirming care, and HIV specialty services.

The addition of the on-site pharmacy allows for immediate prescription fulfillment, personalized medication counseling, and improved coordination between doctors and pharmacists.

“The opening of this facility allows us to bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr. R. Douglas Hardy, Chief Medical Officer at Resource Center. “From a clinical perspective, having the pharmacy on-site is a game-changer. It enables our medical team to work hand-in-hand with pharmacists to manage complex medication regimens ensuring the highest standard of health equity.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.