Resource Center Announces Grand Opening of New Health Facility and Full-Service Pharmacy

Resource Center, one of the largest LGBTQIA+ community centers in the United States, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art health facility.

Located at 2603 Inwood Road, the expansion includes a full-service, on-site pharmacy designed to provide integrated, compassionate care to the North Texas community.

The facility marks a significant milestone in Resource Center’s mission to provide LGBTQIA+ individuals and people living with HIV with accessible, affirming, and comprehensive medical services.

By housing clinical services, mental healthcare counseling services, food pantry, hot meals, and a pharmacy under one roof, the Center aims to eliminate barriers to care and improve health outcomes through a streamlined patient experience.

“This expansion is more than just a new building; it is a testament to our commitment to the health and dignity of our community,” said Cece Cox, CEO of Resource Center.

“By integrating a full-service pharmacy into our clinical model, we are ensuring that our clients can access the life-saving medications and affirming care they deserve in a space where they are truly seen and respected.”

The facility features expanded exam rooms, modern laboratory services, and a dedicated team of providers specializing in primary care, gender-affirming care, and HIV specialty services.

The addition of the on-site pharmacy allows for immediate prescription fulfillment, personalized medication counseling, and improved coordination between doctors and pharmacists.

“The opening of this facility allows us to bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr. R. Douglas Hardy, Chief Medical Officer at Resource Center. “From a clinical perspective, having the pharmacy on-site is a game-changer. It enables our medical team to work hand-in-hand with pharmacists to manage complex medication regimens ensuring the highest standard of health equity.”