SPCA Pet of the Week – Diesel

Diesel Is the Best Boy. He Just Needs Someone to Show Him Home.

There are dogs who tell you they are good boys. And then there is Diesel, who simply shows you, every single day, with that shining silver coat, that laughing smile, and a warmth so genuine and steady it settles around you like something you did not know you were missing until it was right there in front of you.

Diesel is four years old, 57 pounds, and one of the sweetest souls to ever come through the doors of the SPCA of Texas. He loves sunshine and belly rubs and the simple pleasure of being near his people, showing off that big, beautiful smile like the happy, grateful, thoroughly good boy he absolutely is. Diesel is wonderful with people and great with other dogs. He is smart and loving and the kind of dog who makes you feel, from the very first meeting, like you have known him forever.

Right now, Diesel needs something specific and something tender—a foster home where he can heal.

Diesel (SPCA of Texas)

He is currently being treated for heartworms, which means his world needs to slow down for a little while. No vigorous exercise, just gentle leash walks and long, restful days in a calm and loving space. Diesel will need occasional vet visits to the SPCA of Texas, and a foster family who is comfortable being part of his care team as he works his way back to full health.

Fostering Diesel is totally FREE—the SPCA of Texas provides everything you need including food, treats, toys, beds, collars, medication, and more! All you need to do is provide the love!

What Diesel gives back in return for that care is everything he has. His loyalty. His sunshine-loving, people-adoring, smile-at-you-for-no-reason sweetness. Diesel’s whole good heart, offered freely and without reservation to anyone willing to open the door.

And when his treatment is complete and he is cleared and ready to shine, the foster-to-adopt path is wide open. The dog you helped heal could become your furry best friend for a lifetime.

Diesel is not just looking for somewhere to rest. He is looking for the person who stays.

Come meet Diesel at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) any day of the week between Noon and 6 p.m. Diesel has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on his vaccinations.

Find Diesel and other adoptable pets at https://spca.org.

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