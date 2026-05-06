Unofficial May 2 Election Results for Irving Municipal Races

Dallas County released final unofficial early voting results for the May 2 Irving Municipal election.
When any candidate fails to receive at least 50 percent of the vote in a district, the two candidates who received the highest number of votes will head to a runoff election. A runoff election will be held Saturday, June 13 for Single-Member District 3.
Candidates are listed in ballot order. Results were updated May 3 at 12 a.m. For the latest election results visit, DallasCountyVotes.org.
Office of the Mayor
- Zhanae Jackson: 18.61%
- Olivia E. Novelo Abreu: 14.26%
- Al Zapanta: 67.13%
Single-Member District Place 3
Run-off election to be held Saturday, June 13.
- Tammam Alwan: 32.40%
- Abdul Khabeer: 35.02%
- Kejal Patel: 32.58%
Single-Member District Place 5
- Mark Cronenwett: 100%
Single-Member District Place 6
- Fahad Ahmed: 50.58%
- Dana Collins: 40.49%
- Sushil C. Patel: 8.94%