Unofficial May 2 Election Results for Irving Municipal Races

Dallas County released final unofficial early voting results for the May 2 Irving Municipal election.

When any candidate fails to receive at least 50 percent of the vote in a district, the two candidates who received the highest number of votes will head to a runoff election. A runoff election will be held Saturday, June 13 for Single-Member District 3.

Candidates are listed in ballot order. Results were updated May 3 at 12 a.m. For the latest election results visit, DallasCountyVotes.org.

Office of the Mayor

  1. Zhanae Jackson: 18.61%
  2. Olivia E. Novelo Abreu: 14.26%
  3. Al Zapanta: 67.13%

Single-Member District Place 3

Run-off election to be held Saturday, June 13.

  1. Tammam Alwan: 32.40%
  2. Abdul Khabeer: 35.02%
  3. Kejal Patel: 32.58%

Single-Member District Place 5

  1. Mark Cronenwett: 100%

Single-Member District Place 6

  1. Fahad Ahmed: 50.58%
  2. Dana Collins: 40.49%
  3. Sushil C. Patel: 8.94%

 

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