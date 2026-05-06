Winners Announced for Richardson’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest, Black History Month Art Contest

RICHARDSON – The winners of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest and Black History Month Art Contest were recognized at last night’s City Council meeting. Seven artists/authors were awarded $200 and their essays and art pieces will be published in the June edition of Richardson Today.

The contests were open to students who live in the City of Richardson or attend a school in Richardson. The Richardson City Council sponsored the contests in cooperation with the Community Inclusion and Engagement Commission, Cultural Arts Commission, Richardson ISD, Plano ISD, and UT Dallas to promote, embrace, and celebrate community diversity and inclusion.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest: “The Ripple Effect of Kindness and Justice”

In the essay contest, students were asked to write an essay based on the prompt: Dr. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Share examples of how you feel acts of kindness, big or small, can create lasting change.

The winners are:

4th – 6th Grade – Temple Adams

7th – 9th Grade – Kerod Alemu

10th – 12th Grade – Kishore Ravishankar

Black History Month Art Contest: “Unsung Heroes”

In the art contest, students were asked to design a piece based on the prompt: Not all heroes make it into history books. Create a tribute to a lesser-known figure in your life, a community leader, or a family member who has made a meaningful impact.

The winners are:

1st – 3rd Grade – Praneel Thakkar

4th – 6th Grade – Cohen Hughes

7th – 9th Grade – Violet Scamardo

10th – 12th Grade – Josie Fick

Thakkar and Hughes also won in the same categories in the 2025 Black History Month Art Contest.

To read the winning essays and see the winning art, visit www.cor.net/ArtandEssayContest.