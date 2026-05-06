Winners Announced for Richardson’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest, Black History Month Art Contest

RICHARDSON – The winners of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest and Black History Month Art Contest were recognized at last night’s City Council meeting. Seven artists/authors were awarded $200 and their essays and art pieces will be published in the June edition of Richardson Today.

The contests were open to students who live in the City of Richardson or attend a school in Richardson. The Richardson City Council sponsored the contests in cooperation with the Community Inclusion and Engagement Commission, Cultural Arts Commission, Richardson ISD, Plano ISD, and UT Dallas to promote, embrace, and celebrate community diversity and inclusion.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest: “The Ripple Effect of Kindness and Justice”

In the essay contest, students were asked to write an essay based on the prompt: Dr. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Share examples of how you feel acts of kindness, big or small, can create lasting change.

 

(City of Richardson)

The winners are:
4th – 6th Grade – Temple Adams
7th – 9th Grade – Kerod Alemu
10th – 12th Grade – Kishore Ravishankar

Black History Month Art Contest: “Unsung Heroes”

In the art contest, students were asked to design a piece based on the prompt: Not all heroes make it into history books. Create a tribute to a lesser-known figure in your life, a community leader, or a family member who has made a meaningful impact.

The winners are:
1st – 3rd Grade – Praneel Thakkar
4th – 6th Grade – Cohen Hughes
7th – 9th Grade – Violet Scamardo
10th – 12th Grade – Josie Fick

Thakkar and Hughes also won in the same categories in the 2025 Black History Month Art Contest.
To read the winning essays and see the winning art, visit www.cor.net/ArtandEssayContest.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.